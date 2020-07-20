No Secret Account, Project With Opiah, Says ISOPADEC

Against the backdrop of a recent newspaper report carried by an Owerri-based medium, Starpost, the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, has opened up to state that it has no business with the former speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah.

According to the government agency “A news story, appearing on Starpost Newspaper of July 13, 2020 has accused Head of ISOPADEC Barr. (Dame) Elsie-Tagbo RBK Okafor of operating a secret bank account for the Commission, using Rt. Hon. Goodluck Oppiah as co-signatory with the objective of diverting funds belonging to the Commission.

“The story according to the newspaper, added that this plot would have succeeded, had Governor Hope Uzodimma not busted it in the nick of time.

“The same paper further alleged that in another development, Head of Works Department in ISOPADEC, Engr. Ifeanyi Okanne, in collusion with Barr. (Dame) Elsie Tagbo RBK Okafor, awarded contracts to execute projects approved by the immediate past board to Rt. Hon. Goodluck Oppiah, even though he (Oppiah) did not participate in the bidding process”.

The statement signed by Ekeh Promise .O, ISOPADEC PRO, states “According to the newspaper, all these events took place immediately Senator Hope Uzodimma assumed office as Executive Governor of Imo State in the middle of January, 2020

“ISOPADEC wishes to use this medium to deny this report in its entirety and dismiss same as fabricated, false, mischievous, misleading, unfounded and deliberately designed to not only cast slurs on the good names of these distinguished public servants; but also to deceive unsuspecting members of the public as well as create disaffection among the stakeholders of ISOPADEC.

“The public should therefore see this — together with other similarly wicked rumours –for what it actually is: the product of an active imagination which exists only in the consciousness of its authors and writers.

“In the first place, Governor Hope Uzodimma (who, in the concocted story, is credited with foiling the purported dastardly plots) would not have retained the aforementioned in his Government, six months after, were there to be any merit in the tale. Barr (Dame) Elsie Okafor continues to discharge her role as ISOPADEC Head with distinction; while Rt. Hon. Goodluck Nannah Oppiah has since been appointed by the Governor as Coordinator and Senior Adviser on Oil and Gas in Imo State.

“On the issue of the Commission’s (ie, ISOPADEC’s) alleged contract scam with Oppiah, we do not know what the newspaper and its sponsors seek to achieve by that tale.

“ISOPADEC duly acknowledges the legendary role of Rt. Hon. Oppiah towards its 2007 creation. He is also a very senior figure and leader from the oil producing area of Imo State. Notwithstanding, we wish to state categorically and unequivocally that Rt. Hon. Oppiah is not one of our contractors, and has never executed any job or project for ISOPADEC. This is without prejudice to his right to apply to be considered as a contractor in strict compliance with our operating procedures and other extant laws.

“The general public and especially the good people of ISOPADEC’s catchment area are hereby reminded that ISOPADEC is a public corporation and an interventionist agency governed by clearcut codes and laws. We do not engage in partisan politics and will and should not be dragged into the labyrinths of partisan politics, whether now or in the future”.