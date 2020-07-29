Private School Operators, Keke, Okada Riders Get Free Tax In Imo .As Uzodinma Approves Waivers On Income Tax, PAYE, Others



Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has granted tax relief/waiver to Imo people.

As part of measures to cushion the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Hope Uzodimma has granted tax waivers to the people of Imo State and others doing businesses in the state.

The beneficiaries of the Governor’s tax relief/waiver include: “waivers on Personal Income Tax, Consumption Tax, Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) for private schools and levies on tricycle and motorcycle operators”.