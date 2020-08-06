How Alleged N30,000 Fumigation Levy Stops Resumption of Schools In Imo

By Onyekachi Eze

Students in Imo State awaiting final examinations may have to miss the opportunity if what Trumpeta Newspaper gathered are anything to go by.

Unlike other States of the federation where the FG had issued mandate for students in the exiting classes, JSS 3, SS3 to resume in order to enable them sit for their West African Examination Council, that of Imo State may suffer serious setback.

Reason for the delay may not be unconnected to an alleged collection of amount ranging from thirty thousand naira only (#30,000) for fumigation of schools.

The government of Imo under governor Hope Uzodinma is accused of collecting a mandatory levy of #30,000 per school to enable it fumigate the schools premises.

This, Trumpeta gathered was aimed at disinfecting the schools against coronavirus disease which brought an abrupt closure of schools for past months.

In a secret notice being circulated to schools and supposedly signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the State chapter of National Association of Public Private Schools (NAPPS), Hon. Chief Theo C. Mbakwe, and Pastor Ike Malachy, respectively, proprietors of each school must comply before opening of schools.

According to the notice, there was a marching order warning them not to open for WAEC candidates until they pay the amount and fumigation carried out as well.

This development has sent shivers down to the spines of both families, the students and management of schools whose worry lies on the genuity of the order.

It was also revealed that for those already complying, the monies are said to be paid to a certain account, other than the States Treasury Single Account, TSA, as well as without the knowledge of the ministry of education.

Also, over 34 persons are reportedly to be contracted for the purpose of carrying out the fumigation task in all the length and breadth of schools in Imo.

Excerpts of the letter says thus; “From NAPPS Imo State Secretariat

Good evening to you all my esteemed colleagues, this is to inform you that;

“The fumigation exercise of all Private Schools with WAEC centres will commence tomorrow Wednesday 5/8/2020 to latest Friday or Saturday this week.

“no payment should be made to any contractor on fumigation as all payment must be paid at the NAPPS office for accountability.

“Also all Secondary school principals are to contact the state Chairman or the state Secretariat for verification and clarifications before allowing the fumigators for the exercise.

“Moreso, there are about 34 contractors that will be fumigating the 313 Private Secondary Schools in the state. Therefore to enable Imo NAPPS monitor the exercise you should always relate with the NAPPS secretariat to avoid confusion.

“All LGA Chairmen are also mandated to receive the fumigation fee from their members who might not be able to come to NAPPS secretariat while on monitoring.

“LGA chairmen must strictly monitor this exercise at their various LGA and submit their report to the state NAPPS office for record purpose. To this end LGA chairmen should take note that their logistics shall be taken care off by the State Secretariat after the exercise”.