Prince Dr Henry Okafor Marks Birthday In Style .Reconciles Political Leaders



By Onyekachi Eze

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo State, and convener of Imo Hope Restoration Movement, Prince Dr. Henry Okafor has successfully marked his 42nd birthday anniversary.

The date was on Monday, August 10, 2020, which witnessed a roll out of drums and accolades from friends and associates.

Okafor, who is widely known as ‘Lion of the Oil Kingdom’ did not only mark his birthday, but did remarkable things which heralded the occasion.

The youthful leader restored peace among two of the political bigwigs from the area; Rt. Hon. Nanah Opiah, former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and ex Reps member for Ohaji/Egbema/Oru West/Oguta, and, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu, CEO of Frank and Gene Int’l Ltd.

Okafor pleaded with them to come together and sheath their swords for the overall interest of the people of the oil region of the State.

Addressing his guests apart from the aforementioned, others ranging from serving Commissioners, appointees to the present Imo State government, as well as well wishers on Monday night at Villa Garden Hotel, Owerri, as organized by friends in his honor, described Opiah and Dibiagwu as two of Imo finest politicians who played vital roles in the enthronement of the Shared Prosperity Government of His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Prince Okafor recalled from records that Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah remain the most outstanding Speaker Imo State ever had.

He also acknowledged Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu to have excelled as one of the best indigenous contractors in the State.

‘Lion of the oil kingdom’ as called, said, the long face that existed between Opiah and Dibiagwu was an artificial creation of detractors and mischief makers with the evil intention of instigating leadership crisis to underminine smooth distribution of democracy dividends to the oil producing areas by the Shared Prosperity Government.

Continuing, Okafor pleaded with the duo to neglect the antics of detractors, maintaining that their coming together will create a formidable front to anchor and coordinate good governance in the two oil producing LGAs of the State.

In his speech, Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah congratulated Okafor for clocking one, and wished him abundant blessings.

Opiah while describing ISOPADEC as his brain child, declared that Prince Okafor undoubtedly performed better than all those who had come after him, and as such deserved some commendations.

The former Speaker thanked the celebrant for rejoining the ruling APC, and expressed willingness to team up with him and other progressives in the region for advancement of prosperity government.

Recall that the altercation between Opiah and Dibiagwu erupted shortly after the emergence of Uzodimma as Imo Governor, where the Ohaji-Egbema/Oguta chapter of Camp Hope was engulfed in leadership crisis, thereby pitching disaffection among each camp.

Opiah and Dibiagwu were the major actors. Efforts made to reconcile frayed nerves proved abortive, not until the birthday bash of Prince Okafor finally united them.