Imo Senatorial Seat: Ndubueze Suffers Set Back in Court

A High Court in Owerri has struck out the application filed by Patrick Ndubueze, the defeated Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the recently concluded PDP primary election for Okigwe senatorial district challenging the victory of Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu . The embattled Ndubueze had asked the court to urgently hear his suit against the victory of Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu (Ikeoha).

The presiding judge, Honourable Justice Vin Onyeka, in his well considered ruling on Thursday, September 10,2020,held that there was nothing whatsoever urgent in Ndubueze’s suit to warrant the court’s immediate attention. He stressed that contrary to Ndubueze’s application, the case can afford to wait until the courts return from its annual vacation.

On September 5,2020, the PDP in Imo State, after its primary election ahead of the October 31,2020 bye – election for the vacant Okigwe senatorial seat, declared Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu the winner of the primary election contest with wide margin against the embattled Patrick Ndubueze.

Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu is believed by many party faithful, to posses the capacity and political muscle to swing victory in favor of the PDP during the bye – election, because of his popularity and populist blue print for effective representation of Okigwe zone in the senate.