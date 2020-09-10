ABIA @ 29: The People React



By David Maduako – Umuahia

On the 27th day of August 2020, Abia God’s Own State clocked 29years of its existence on planet earth. Within this period, the state has come a long way experiencing ups and downs in development and governance. Several administrations have presided over the affairs of this state, some making remarkable impact in developmental stride while some contributed little or nothing to the progress of the state. As the state clocked 29, Abians have continued to air their views on the journey so far, hiccups and way forward.

In their various opinions, while some gave kudos on the state of affairs, others said a lot still need to be done it is not yet hurrah for the state.

Airing his view, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Local Government Affairs, Sir Gabriel Onyendilefu said putting certain indices into consideration one would agree that the state after 29years of creation have done well.

He commended the governor for embarking on roads construction and ensure the roads are of good quality and durable. He said the attention given to Aba traders especially the shoe and garment section have greatly projected the state.

He said Abians in diaspora should come home and join government in the development of the state adding that government cannot do it all alone.

He said everywhere you go Igbos are busy developing their host communities such as Lagos and other places. He observed that he is not against the development but charity must begin at home.

Speaking also the Commissioner for Home Land Security Prince Dan Okoli said Abia at 29 is work in progress adding that government have done well in road construction, education and infrastructure.

He said in security he is particularly happy at the peace the people of the state are enjoying. According to him, Abia rank among the most peaceful state in the country when compared to other states saying this is a great feat.

“Abia government place high premium on security, as commissioner for Home Land security we know where these criminals are and we go after them we collaborate with police to ensure we can sleep with our two eyes closed. Security is for everybody and we call for information from members of the public and we need to support the government”. Okoli stated.

Speaking the member representing Ohafia/Arochukwu federal constituency Hon. Uko Nkole said the government of the day have tried but more need to be done.

He said he is a crusader of rural development and called on government to take development to the rural areas adding that the rural area should also benefit what people in the urban cities are enjoying.

A Traditional Ruler HRM Eze John Onyebuchi Ibezim of Amuzukwu Autonomous Community in Umuahia North L.G.A said at 29 developments in Abia is still crawling, there are still a lot to be done as Abia has not witnessed massive infrastructural development when compared to her contemporary states. The present government is doing its best in area of road construction. According to him the educational sector is in a dilapidated stated and need serious government attention.

Another Royal Father HRM Eze Ifeanyichukwu Ezigbo of Uhabiri and Umuchime Ossah Autonomous Community lauded the present government for paying attention to several areas especially Aba homemade products. According to him the state is yet to come of age, it is still growing, however there should be a concerted effort towards developing the state; government have a great role to play in this regard.

A trader at Orie-Ugba Market Umuahia Mr. Godwin Ikekwem said nothing is moving in Umuahia, the state is a very hard state for anybody to survive the government is doing nothing to help the people. Loot at Umuahia the state capital it is more of a glorified local government so should not be referred to as a state capital.

A Retired Civil Servant Mrs. Beatrice Onyejiekwe who owns a shop along Umuwaya Road Umuahia, said the previous government of the state did nothing to develop the state. They were more interested in embezzling people’s fund. Abia is still underdeveloped due to excessive corruption not until the people wake up to their responsibilities and elect credible persons Abia will continue to remain a baby even at 50.

In his reaction an APC chieftain chief Michael Irom said the growth of Abia is very slow when compared to it contemporaries or even Ebonyi state that was created after Abia.

He said the only way that the state can move forward is to vote out PDP in the next election.

He called on Abians to shine their eyes and ensure that the next governor of the

state must convince the people that he has the capacity to take the state out of her slumber.