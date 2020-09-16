At Last, Uzodinma’s Wife Assumes First Lady Seat .Appears For August Meeting Grand Finale



By Okey Alozie

It was like a surprised package on Tuesday 15th of September 2020 when, the First Lady of Imo State Barr Mrs Chioma Hope Uzodinma made his first appearance in a major function organized by the State since her husband (Senator Hope Uzodinma) became Governor.

The first lady who was fully prepared to assume office as we were told come in with her entourage at 11:45 am at Heroes Square, venue for this year August meeting grand finale.

She took the centre stage after being received by all the government appointees that were at Heroes Square. Before her arrival, people from different walks of life including Bar (Mrs) Chioma Ohakim (former First Lady of Imo State) joined hand to welcome the Governor’s wife gorgeously dressed for the occasion and was admired by thousands of people that graced the occasion.

It could be recalled that Barr Chioma Uzodinma has not been physically seen since the August started in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area since last month.

It was the commissioner in charge of Gender Hon Nkechinyere Ugwu that represented her during the tour to the 27 LGAs of Imo State.

Moreover, the office of the First Lady was said to have been closed down and those working there reported to have been posted out to the ministries at the State Secretariat.

Having appeared at the grand finale of this year August meeting with Imo women, the Governor’s wife assured Imo people that she will now be at their service, adding that she has fully assumed office.

In her address at Heroes Square on Tuesday, the First Lady of the state appealed to Imo Women to reciprocate her husband’s good gesture by given his administration full support needed to succeed, adding that her husband (Senator Hope Uzodinma) must take Imo people to the promise land.

“This is a special gathering of women to discuss pressing matters for the development of the state and we have all come for good.

“Are you ready to work with me? The Governor’s wife questioned.

Speaking further, she submitted that operation pull him down syndrome must stop in Imo including character assassination adding that the reconstruction, recovery and rehabilitation policies of the present administration must continue without fear or favour.

She however frowned on sexual abuse which she said is on the high side in Imo State.

She therefore declared that all hands must be on deck to curb it in Imo.

She advised community leaders like Traditional rulers to open sexual abuse register for incidenting all cases involving sexual abuse in their place.

She maintained that Imolites should support this government to serve them well.