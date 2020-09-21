Imo Angels Commences Screening Exercise in Owerri ..As Jenny Uzo Foundation Brings Hope for the Girl Child



A brand new female football club has thrown open its invitation to passionate young and talented Girls in and around Owerri its screening exercise at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri from Tuesday September 22nd, 2020 till Saturday 26th September, 2020 by 8am daily.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports desk about her intentions for the Girl Child, the Proprietor of the club, Lady Jenny Anusiem said the idea is part of Jenny Uzo Foundation’s programme to emancipate, empower talented and skilled young Girls.

Stating the mission of the foundation which is to improve the well being of the Girl Child and women through advocacy for their rights to education, health and skill development.

She then urged you girls seeking for opportunity to showcase their skill to avail themselves of this wonderful platform Jenny Uzo Foundation is offering to become the next big thing charging them not to be discouraged by the wrong claim that football is a man thing.

Miss Jenny who’s foundation among many other things have been in the fore front of advocating for the rights of the girl child and woman promises to make Imo Angels one of the best Female team in the nation.

Explaing furthere;

“Jenny Uzo Foundation is a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Founded by Miss Anusiem Jenny and the Organization is registered in Nigeria in April 2018 with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CA C) as an inco rp ora t e d Tr u s t e e Org a n iz a t i o n wi t h Reg . n u m b e r: CA C/I T/NO 110049.

“We started as an Interactive session during a community dialogue where the need for the foundation became very imperative to support the Girl Child by Educating and Empowering her academically, socially and through the provision of good quality education and fostering gender equality by mentoring young women. We are a group of individuals driven by the passion to make the life of the girl child and women better.