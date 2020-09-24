Aladinma Catholic Parish Commemorates Feast Of Holy Cross, Awards Parishioners

By Onyekachi Eze

Last week was for celebration in the Catholic Community of Holy Cross Parish Aladinma, Owerri, Imo State, over the Feast of ‘Exaltation of the Holy Cross’.

In commemoration of the very important Festivity of the Catholic Doctrine, the Priests, Parish Councillors and Parishioners of the Parish rolled out drums to mark the year’s Feast.

There were activities that heralded the celebration.

As part of its activities, there was a retreat targeted at integrating the faithful on the roles and significance of the ‘Holy Cross’ which the Church bears its name.

They were further reminded not to deviate from the teachings of the Church, especially on the symbolic nature of the images/statuses in the church.

Another remarkable scenario was the consecration of over eighteen boys into the Mass Server’s Association of Holy Cross Aladinma.

While welcoming the new Altar Servers, the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Innocent Orji admonished them on self discipline, respect for God and humanity, as well as dedication to their calling.

Fr. Orji reiterated that among them, the Church may have new set of Priests, hence the need to see their membership into the fold as a Divine call.

Afterwards, there was merriment and many choral and cultural display.

The event was wrapped up on Sunday with an award of ‘Pillar of Holy Cross’, to some of the Parishioners.

The Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Innocent Orji, his Assistant, Rev. Fr. Chiaka Uzoigwe, and a visiting Priest were present to celebrate the day.