Imo NURTW Adopts “One Man Squad” State Chairman, Pass Confidence Vote on Him



By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, has adopted Comrade Prince Davison Ifechi Okorie as a consensus candidate, and duly recognized State Chairman of the Union.

To back it up also was a unanimous implicit vote of confidence passed on him, following his leadership sagacity and charisma within the short period he manned the affairs of the Union.

The visit was held yesterday at the Council Headquarters in Owerri, during a meeting with the State Executive Council, at the instance of the Deputy General Secretary (Ed) Comrade A.C.

This was orchestrated by the quest to address the leadership impasse rocking the Union and the State Government intervention.

Adoption of Prince Ifechi Okorie, popularly known as “One Man Squad” was moved by Comrade Mathias Onwuegbu (Owerri zone) and seconded by Comrade Dominic Anuforo (Treasurer, Ulakwo branch).

Other supporters were; Prince Okey Mbawuike (Branch Chairman, Rochas Park (Okigwe), and, Nze Victor Nwachukwu (Divine Branch Orlu)

The House further resolved that the Imo State Administrative Council would be inaugurated by the National Headquarters in no distant time.

Earlier, the delegate from the National Headquarters who doubles as the Deputy General Secretary of NURTW, Comrade A.C disclosed that his visit was born out of the many letters from Imo Council that flooded the National office, as it boarders on the general affair and welfare of the Union.

Comrade A.C opined that what the Union was passing through in Imo shouldn’t be so, pointing out that as a registered Trade Union, they should be fully incharge of their activities.

He submitted that the government having recognized Prince Ifechi Okorie as being fit to man the job in the State, the National only recognized such due to the unanimous agreement and endorsement by the members.

According to Comrade A.C, “Anybody interfering into the affairs of NURTW is trespassing on the duties, roles, and job specifications of the Union, and such a person should be collectively stopped. This Union is one of the major employers of Labour”.

Speaking further, he faulted the ratio allotted to the Union, adding that 70% to the Government and 30% to the Union is not commensurate, especially when it is the NURTW that generates the money.

Commenting, the former State Chairman, Comrade Izuchukwu Okebaram (BORA) lauded the emergence of “One Man Squad” as well as his resilience to work. BORA affirmed that his successor’s footstep so far is a testimony of his passion to serve and for the good of NURTW.

While advising Mr Okorie to always discharge his duties diligently without minding whose ox was gored, he warned members against acts inimical to the progress of the Union.

Ex Chairman of the Union, Chief Herbert Iwuji on his part charged on efficiency and transparency.

Responding, “One Man Squad” pledged his loyalty and dedication towards the welfare of the members. He promised to represent them well in the scheme of things.

Also, the Oru East born NURTW boss assured that he will lead the Union to a promised land, by reclaiming what rightfully belongs to them in full.

He thanked the National for coming to their aid, especially in time like this.