Trouble Looms: Imo Teachers Give Conditions For Resumption of Schools



By Okey Alozie

The Teachers in Imo State have continued to express their anger about Imo State government over the ill treatments being meted on them since the Governor Hope Uzodinma’s administration came on board Nine (9) Months ago.

The Secretary of Nigeria Union of Teacher NUT Imo State wing, Comr Goddy Asogwa in a chat with our reporter at NUT Secretariat along Porthacourt road Owerri on Monday, regretted why the Imo State government should treat Teachers with ignominy.

Rev Philip Nwasi, the chairman Imo NUT in his own speech said Teachers cannot celebrate with empty stomach, adding that Imo Teachers are maltreated without respect. He promised that the Teachers will go back to classes as school resumes on Tuesday but decleared that anybody that did not respect a teacher will attract course for him or herself.

“Don’t bring yourself so low because you have not received any salary” NUT” chairman stated.

Speaking further, the chairman said that this year’s celebration is a Low key one because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

He revealed that the period of covid-19 pandemic was tough because nothing was donated to teachers and schools. Moreover, many Teachers have not been paid since March 2020, he said.

In his words “We are being subjected to hardship by the government we are serving. No good gesture was extended to Teachers throughout Covid 19 period” he said.

The chairman gave condition for the reopening of schools in Imo which include, full payment to all the Teachers especially those who have not received salary since March, Fumigation of all the schools and provision of face mask to all the Teachers and Students.

He warned that the State Government should not push Teachers to the wall, otherwise, they will go on strike. He explained that why he asked Teachers to go back to classes is to prove that they are not ghost workers as speculated by Government. The theme for this year’s Teachers day was “Teachers leading in crisis”.

He revealed that teachers are facing a lot of difficulties in this State more than any other group as they are being humiliated, harassed and suppressed.

The Commissioner for Education Prof BTO Ikeagwuoha who was supposed to be the special guest of honour was not physically seen.