Ezienyi Amaka Int’l Club Elects New Exco .As Kendesmond, Blessed CD, Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu Elected



By Onyekachi Eze

A notable body, known as “Ezienyi Amaka International Club” has elected its new Executive to pilot the affairs of the Club for a 3-year tenure.

The election was held on Sunday at Transtel Hotel, Owerri, Imo State.

The Electoral Officers were; Hon Pascal Nze, Chief Emma Nwanju, and Barr Agbodike.

In their remark, they thanked members for all the support in assisting them conduct a free and fair election.

After a keenly contested exercise, the Group Managing Director of Kendesmond Group of Companies, Chief Desmond Obisike was elected the Chancellor. Chief Chidurum Onwuzuruike, Managing Director of Blessed CD Eze was elected the Vice chancellor.

A technocrat and administrative guru, Emma Nwanju was returned elected as Secretary General.

In a similar way, High Chief Dr. Amb. Ikenna Aniche Jp, an astute economic and financial analyst, as well as the President, Nke Nke Enyi Izuogu Foundation for the Needy and the Aged won the Assistant Secretary General position.

Engr. Samuel Ihezuonu was returned elected as Financial Secretary, Chief Executive Officer of Ekeson Integrated Company Limited, dealer on the importation of high grade batteries and accessories, Chief Chukwu Ekene was also returned elected as Treasurer. Also, Chief Obioma Nwaiwu known as oil was returned elected as the PRO.

While Chief Mathias Njoku (Matador), CEO Fit Mathchuken ventures limited was returned as Chief Provost, Kyrian Ndum got elected as Assistant Provost.

Reacting, the immediate past President that served as the Vice Chancellor, Chief Paulinus Ndubueze extended his pleasure towards the Club members for their supports within the years he held sway as an Executive.

The Group Managing Director of Paully Motors limited expressed optimism that the new Exco will further lead the Club to an enviable heights.

Top members that were present include; Chief Joseph Onwukwe, MD Perfect Saw Limited, Chief Cosmos Iloh, Group MD Coisco Oil and Gas Limited, Chief Emmanuel Agbachi, Group MD A.O Emmaco Nigeria Limited, Chief Innocent Njoku, Group MD Nwachinemere Motors Limited, among others.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that “Ezienyi Amaka International Club Owerri” started by the coming together of few respected friends who came together spontaneously under the umbrella of Committee of Friends.

Their aim as disclosed was to foster financial and good relationship among themselves, as well as promoting humanitarian services, hence the motto,

“Ọ nụrụ ube nwanne agbala ọsọ”.

In a related development, it is a combination of men of goodwill that are believed to have contributed immensely to the economic growth and development of the State.