October 1st And Our Growing Days In Owerri

By Henry Ekpe

Change is constant, and too many things have changed in the present day Nigeria, especially in Owerri, the Capital City of Imo State, which was created in 1976 by the Military regime of General Murtala Mohammed.

The last October 1st has come and gone. It is always a date meant for celebration because it was the day Nigeria gained Independence in 1960.

For over fourty years of my life, 1st Oct, 2020 remains the worse of all Independence day celebrations. It was drab, with no activities to show that it was the Birthday celebration of Nigeria.

Quite unfortunately, this was usually a particular day we looked up to with relish during our time as growing up Teens in Owerri City.

October 1st then was the next thing to Christmas. What could be compared to it was the Childrens’ day which was only for children.

But October 1st celebration cuts across age, as both the young and old get involved in this epic even that shakes all the families with celebrations.

As children then in Owerri, you pray not to get sick before or on that day. The preparations commence from months as we arrange for this day that parents allow us the children to wander about the town without restriction until evening.

You must be sure that your school uniforms are perfect; well ironed and looking new. Apart from practicing for the march past, you could be removed from representing your school by the Teacher if your school uniform is not clean enough.

We begin to practice for the march past in our various schools, until it graduates to rehearsals at Old Stadium, Tetlow Road Owerri. Of course the only Stadium then in Owerri. Fenced round with corrugated zinc.

While other schools come to stadium on foot, by filing in one single line, with one Teacher leading in front, and another at the end, Students of Federal Girls College come with their school Buses.

This made us from other schools have some kind of respect for them and shy in approaching them even for friendship.

However, on the day of the ceremony, after the March pasts, the real show begins, as both the boys and girls change to their private wears.

This is the time the Federal Girls students “Suffer”. As they are herded into their buses, students of other schools head to different social points in Owerri.

But you must endeavour to wear the latest cloth in town. Eazy Jeans, Amos Jeans, Acalpulco Shirts, “Crazy Horse” Jeans, Leader Jeans, Velvetin, etc which show that you are a “guy” and “meeting up”. We then had Sabastin Academy, Emekuku, Ocogram Mbeiri, Ejiogu Memorial, Egbu, Oguta Girls, Enyiogugu Secondary Owerri, ESO, Owerri Grammer School, OGS, Imerienwe, Presentation Secondary Ogbaku, Owerri Girls (Ojimgbo), Amaimo High School, Holy Ghost College (Hogosco) Emmanuel College, ECOL, Atta and Akabo Girls, Ikenanzizi Secondary School, Obowo, St Patricks Secondary School Afogbe. All the Schools then were solid, and famous.

There was nothing like student cultism then, even though there could be quarrels among Groups. Our “Cultism” was to borrow all kinds of books, especially, James Hardley Chase, which we narrate to each other after reading.

For those of us who live at Christ Church Close, rather than head to White House Hotel’s Afuruola Night Club where our parents could easily see us and drag you home, we instead go as far as Emekuku where you have Third House Hotel.

However, when it starts getting late, we “return” to Kakadu” on Christ Church road. Inside Kakadu you can’t see anybody’s face, because of the “Mercury Light” that darkens the Joint.

If you still had enough money left in your pocket, you would not mind visiting all the places on 1st October, because that is the only day you could get such freedom till May 27th Children’s day. Some of us prefare enjoying the day, return home late and face punishment at home.

So, you have places like Chase Side Hotel, Tourist Hotel, Gulf Course, now Okigwe Road Motor Park, Awareness Hotel at Ajoku Street, James Hotel at Lobo Extension, Domino Hotel, Mbaise Road, Good Shephered Hotel, Pelly Hotel etc.

Another fun place is City Commercial School Disco Hall, at Amaram extension. There was also Ozims Commercial that competed with City Commercial in producing “Big Girls”, even though it was a “Commercial School”

“Commercial Schools” then were seen as inferior to “Secondary Schools” as it was taken as a place for those who could not make their common entrance score cut off, and for people whose parents cannot afford secondary school fees.

There were few “Fast Food” Joints. We then had Kemo and Unit one. The only known Cinema place then was Rex Cinema at Royce Road.

After watching Bruce Lee at Rex Cinema, some rogue students head to Aforo Hotel just before Ozims Commercial along Oparanozie street. Do you remember Coaconut In at Cheribum junction?

For those who “smoke”, there was Okon behind Government House Owerri, opposite former Mami Market, at Shell Camp police station.

We also had Aluma along Wethral road and then Joenel Cross, at school road.

Brands of cigarettes then were Gold Leaf, Target, Three Rings, Benson & Hedges Malborow, St Morris etc. Beers are champion, Golden Guinea, Star, Rack etc soft Drinks include Royal crown, Dr Pepper, Green Sand Shandi etc.

The present generation and happenings in Nigeria has disvirgened our beautiful Owerri. It is unfortunate that Owerri could not move side by side with latest socio-developments without losing its cultural heritage and beauty.

During our days, there was this clock at Ama JK, just like the Long John in London. It was located at the Okigwe, Douglas and Royce Roads Roundabout. It was there when Nze HSK Osuji was alive. We come all the way from Christ Church close to listen to the clock ring at hour times.

In Owerri during our time, there was no private schools, as no parent would be ready to send their children to any when there are public schools owned by Government.

We had both fine primary and secondary schools. Except for some of us who were opportuned to have parents who dropped them in school, most parents would rather ask their kids to trek down to school.

“Are you better than those trekking to school? Is it because I own a car? What if I don’t have car, wont you go to school? “My late uncle, Sir RU Ekpe will boom.

There was just few water taps in Owerri then, and they usually run in the midnight. I hate it because that was when I should be deep asleep, but our House Helps like it because it was an opportunity to meet their Boy Friends.

The tallest building then in Owerri after “Rotibi Building” at Rotibi Street, was where we lived at No 4 Christ Church Close, just beside White House Hotel.

The other was the one located at Tetlow Road in Njeribeakos compound which was first occupied by Water Cooperation, after Imo State was newly created. That building still stands there now. Infact, it was near that House that the legendary Kanu Nwankwo was born, in Umuororojo Owerri.

Owerri then was like a communal entity. We knew each other, our parents and where they worked.

The highest car was Toyota Crown. Obiekeas had one, so also the Chukwuezis (Ghana Stores). I remember that of Chukwuezis which we used to “Rock” town like attending Owerri Girls, Egbu Girls and Oguta Girls Inter House Sports.

Now we talk about a beautiful old Owerri, including a new Owerri. When we were growing up, the place for “Big Men” was Shell camp, which was the Commissioners Quarters.

Then Commissioners don’t fence their buildings. You see them whenever you pass their houses, and no Government official takes Traditional titles of Chief, Ozo or Nze. You dare not fix that to your name. If it is heard you are a Chief that was your last day in office.

Unfortunately today, Permanent Secretaries will openly brandish over ten traditional titles to their names, and even take pictures with them, and hang them in Government offices.

Things have been bastardised in the polity that I fear what will happen if we continue like this.

I won’t finish this topic without remembering our Old Tetlow Road Stadium, where we go to watch Spartans of Owerri Play Rangers International of Enugu, Asaba Tex, Bendel Insurance, Mighty Jets of Jos, Standard of Jos, Ewekoro Babes, Stationary stores of Lagos, Calabar Rovers, First Bank of Lagos, DIC Bees of Kaduna, Julius Berger of Lagos, Enyimba of Aba, Eagles Cement of PH, Sharks of PH, etc.

And we loved our stars. We had nothing to do with English Premiership, Laliga, Buldesliga etc. However, we watched Brazil Leagues, usually featuring Flamigo and Corenthians with Zeze and others.

And only on Saturdays they show Brazilian League, in Black and White Televisions, where Stations commence operation from 4pm and close by 12am.

Our stars were Johny Nwadioha, Nicholas (Thunder) Ukadike, Leo “Atila” Nkwocha, Harrison Mecha, Ugo Harrison, Frank Njemanze, Peter Erege, Ben “Picolo” Akanu, Amadi Nwokocha, Ben Zico Nwosu, Sunny Hadur Ikwuagwu, Kelvin Unwana, Cardinal “Don’t Dirty” Ukwuegbu, Evans “Mpoto” Ikwuegwu, Godwin Ebomuche, Emma Merini, Obed Ariri, Goddy Agbrakwe, Emma Terror Ajunwa, Idika Pele Aku.

Obviously, 1st Octobers have lost their glow due to lack of pump and pageantry occasioned by hardship and rudderless Leaders that are occupying the seat of power. They have grounded the nation.

I still miss our growing days and old Owerri.