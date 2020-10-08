Agbero War Looms In Imo, As NURTW, Govt Agency Fight Dirty Over Percentage



By Onyekachi Eze

Unless the State Government of Imo, led by Senator Hope Uzodinma addresses the issues at hand, sound of war is imminent between the workers of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, and one of Government Agents incharge of all motor parks in the State, named Lasbergers.

The reasons may not be far-fetched, as both warring groups fights dirty over percentage accruable to each of them.

Although, the State Government has banned every activity of task forces in the State, there appears to be encroachment that may be worse than taskforce operation.

Earlier, NURTW had warned Lasbergers to steer clear off their beats, or they would have them contend with.

In a recent gathering of the Road Transport Workers in Owerri, the members frowned that it was preposterous for the Unions to be suffering in making money for the State and be collecting only 30%, while an agent managed by Lasbergers go with a whooping 70%.

The Union called on the Governor to address the issue before it escalates, even as they pledged to maintain Law and order.

Trumpeta Newspaper reliably gathered that at its commencement, many staffers of the NURTW were layed off by same Lasbergers for no reason.

They explained that if not by the wise counsel of their Chairman who recalled all the sacked workers, the story would have been pitiable by now.

In a related development, the asked that government revisit the issue of 70% and 30% as it is not on a fair not, and warned Lasbergers and his agents against trespassing to their job specification.