Trad Rulers Have Major Role in Using Sports for Community Devt, Unity -Eze Obiefule

..Commends Imo SWAN

The Traditional ruler of Umudioka Ancient Kingdom in Orlu LGA, HRM Eze Thomas Obiefule “Okairur 1 of Umudioka” has stated that Ndi Ezes have a major role to play in using sports as a catalyst for community development and to foster unity.

Speaking to members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state chapter on importance of sports for development in our communities, Eze Obiefule who also doubles as President Association of Royal Traditional Rulers of Nigeria RTRN, promised to reach out to his fellow Eze’s on the need to partner SWAN whom he described as a critical body on the business of promoting development in our areas with sports.

He said Traditional rulers like him have been the business of organizing sporting activities adding that more should be done because the benefits can not be over emphasised.

The Monarch who is also the 1st Deputy Chairman, Imo State Community Policing Committee expressed his love for sports and long lasting relationship with SWAN which culminated to him being honoured as Patron by the sports writers body about 30 years ago adding that his Akubueze Foundation formed since 1986 is still active in helping the youths discover their talents with soccer competition and other sporting activities in his community.

In his statement earlier, the Imo SWAN chairman, Everest Ezihe extolled Eze Obiefule for his steadfastness in using sports to maintain unity and development his community stressing on the need for other traditional rulers in Imo to toe the same cause.

Dan Anyiam Contractor, Ebi Assures Anambra Stadium Will Be Delivered Dec 28′

One of the Contrators handling the facelift exercise going at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, Mr Ebi Egbe “Monimichelle” has assured that the new Anambra Sports Stadium in Awka would be ready to host her first game, a Community Shield encounter on December 28 this year, less than three months after work commenced at the arena.

CEO of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe, who is handling the project, confirmed at the weekend that the arena would be ready when he played host to Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano who paid an unscheduled visit to the site midweek.

Obiano who was impressed with the pace of work done so far, commended Monimichelle. He said he was not surprised being a FIFA certified contractor with an impeccable track record of constructing over eight quality turfs all over the country.

Governor Obiano said his administration is set to leave a lasting infrastructural legacy for the people of Anambra with the arena which he noted would be world- class with facilities to take care of special athletes.

While assuring the governor that he would deliver the job by the December 28 date, Egbe said the playing turf he is laying at the arena “Is FIFA-approved hybrid synthetic turf with the latest revolutionary pitch cooling system with a 12-14 year wearing warranty.

Egbe stressed confidence that the athletics track is a Full PU-cast track with minimum 14-year warranty.

“What we are installing here is the best money can buy in the athletics and football world. We are constructing an arena all Anambra indigenes would be proud of and I want to thank his Excellency, Gov Obiano for giving us the opportunity to showcase what we can do,” Egbe said.

Chairman of the Anambra Sports Commission, Chief Tony Oli said the Anambra Community Shield would be played at the brand new stadium on December 28, declaring that Gov. Obiano is out to change the face of sports in the state.