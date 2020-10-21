IMO LAWMAKERS, GOVERNOR’S CLASH IMMINENT

•AS PEACE MEETING FAILS, ALLOWANCES FACE CUT

••MEMBERS REGRET RECENT APPROVALS, CONFIRMATION

All is not well between the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the members of the Imo State House of Assembly as signs of a clash are imminent.

The rosy relationship that had existed among the two arms of Government in the State appears to have turned sour.

Reasons, Trumpeta Newspaper gathered may not be unconnected with the Governor’s alleged fresh plans to cut down on the Lawmakers monthly allowances/entitlements.

This, it was further learnt dominated the discussion of an indoor meeting governor Uzodinma held with the members two days ago.

It was disclosed that the governor may have finalized arrangements to start cutting down on the allowances of the members, possibly starting from the month of October, 2020.

The arrangement we obtained didn’t go down well with the Legislators who left the meeting with long faces.

However, few of the Lawmakers who couldn’t hide their feelings blamed themselves for allegedly being used by the Governor.

A Lawmaker from Orlu zone who wouldn’t want the name in print opined that they felt cheated by the governor who should know the rudiments of lawmaking, having served as a two time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Lawmaker said that they regret approving recent appointments and funds for the State at will.

In a similar fashion, they frowned that as the month of October is almost coming to an end, they are yet to received their September salaries.

“This is so unfortunate. In the history of State Legislatures, it is in Imo State that a Lawmaker begs for their salaries and entitlements. This is becoming unbearable. We are elected, not appointees, so we deserve to be treated with much respect” he said.

Information scooped by our correspondent showed that there is fire on the mountain if their demands are not met, and they may resort to self help to avoid going beggarly.

PROTEST FEAR: HOW IMO ASSEMBLY MEMBERS TOOK “BEN JOHNSON” MOVE

The popular Igbo adage that “ only a tree that hears it would stand to be cut down, but human beings take to his heels on noticing danger” played out on Tuesday at the Imo State House of Assembly complex, Owerri on hearing of a purported visit of the “EndSARS” protesters.

The Lawmakers had slated to sit for its plenary session on Tuesday October 20, 2020. But on getting reports that EndSARS protesters were reportedly hitting the complex, they lawmakers took to their heels.

But for the fear of possibly being visited or besieged by the youths protesting for the reform and end of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, they were not seen anywhere around the Assembly complex along the Ikemba Ojukwu centre, Owerri.

Recall that there have been nationwide protests by Nigeria Youths, registering their discountenance over the alleged attack, extortion and brutality by the SARS officials.

Trumpeta Newspaper gathered that the protests which were earlier perceived to had lasted for few days is said to have taken another dimension, as government activities seen to be visited as well.

Against this backdrop, the Imo State Legislature due to fear, glaringly cancelled their sitting which should have been held on Tuesday.

Authoritative information obtained by this Newspaper has it that the members on the early hours of Tuesday received a danger signal that the protesters might visit them, hence they quickly left the complex.

This was as Imo youths in their own protest beckoned on the State Government of Senator Hope Uzodinma to fix the deplorable state of the roads across Imo.

Worried by this development, the Legislators reportedly went into hibernation to avoid stories that touch the heart.

Date for a fresh resumption is yet to be ascertained as at the time of going to report. Sources in the complex disclosed that resumption might be when the coast is clear.

In a related development, due to fear of the unforeseen, a public hearing slated for today (Thursday) on a VAPP bill has been called off until a later date.

According to the convener, reason for the cancellation was to avoid risk of lives as a result of the “ENDSARS” protesters.

IMO YOUTHS COMMEND OWERRI NORTH LAWMAKER FOR EXEMPLARY LEADERSHIP

House of Assembly member representing the people of Owerri North State Constituency in the Imo State Legislature, Hon Philip Ejiogu has been commended for genuine show of love and concern towards the affairs of the youths.

Ejiogu was given a thumbs up during the week as he joined other numerous youths across Imo State, Owerri capital city, to protest against police brutality, bad government, extortion and harassment by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS.

The youthful lawmaker was spotted with other youths around the Warehouse junction with a placard, registering his displeasure over incessant attacks on the youths.

Some of the “ENDSARS” protesters who spoke to newsmen condemned the increasing rate of brutality meted on the innocent souls.

While calling for an end to the operations of SARS and bad governance, they commended Philip Ejiogu for being a worthy youth Ambassador” even as a Lawmaker.

Mr Kelechi Okereke from Oru West LGA confirmed that since the inception of the present 9th House of Assembly, he has watched things from the House, Philip Ejiogu has remain exceptional.

Another person from Owerri West LGA, Emeka Njoku opined that it takes outstanding youths in positions of authority and power to have such courage to condemn bad governance and infringement on people’s rights, hence, urged other government functionaries, to borrow a leaf from Philip Ejiogu who has shown competence in all ramifications.

Also, the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Education in his own part called on government, both the Federal and State levels to heed to the demands of the youths for the utmost peace required.

Ejiogu retorted that a country without youths will go nowhere, as they are the greatest asset a country can boast of.

He condemned the massacre of the protesters nationwide, attributing it as a huge act of rascality on the part of higher authorities and some unrepentant security operatives.

Hon Ejiogu however charged the youths never to take laws into their hands, but follow things in a morally and legal means it has been.

IHITTE/UBOMA LAWMAKER, CROWN DEDICATES SON SUNDAY OCT 25,

•COMMISSION PROJECTS

••AS COMMUNITY RECIEVES HIM

As Community Holds Grand Reception

It is a season of bountiful harvest and thanksgiving for the member representing Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area, in the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Michael Onyemaechi Njoku, as he will be dedicating his son, Master Ofornna Malvin-Crown Njoku on Sunday October 25, 2020.

The holy mass will hold at St Peter’s Catholic Church, Umuderim, Ihitte/ Uboma LGA, by 10am.

Another top celebration in the Council Area will be the Grand Reception of “Michael Crown” as the House member, by his Umuderim community, led by His Royal Highness, Eze V.S.O Okafor, Erim 1 of Umuderim, the Eze in Council, Development Union, and people of the entire autonomous community.

As part of his effort towards ensuring a strong representation, Hon Michael Crown will be commissioning an Ultra Modern Market Square single-handedly built and donated by him for the good use of his constituents.

According to the information obtained from the host, the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Leadership and Members of the 9th House, Government House top functionaries, Religious Leaders will be Special guests to grace the heartwarming ceremony.

Reception follows at his residence.

In a related development, aside from Lawmaking, Hon Michael Njoku is not lacking in constituency representation and projects execution.

It would be recalled that the Ihitte/Uboma representative through his relentless efforts has attracted some good tidings for his constituency while promised to do more.