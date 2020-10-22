Soldiers Agencies Barricade Government House Owerri

Tunji Adedeji

Imo State Government, Owerri was barricaded on Wednesday by a combined team of heavily armed soldiers and police to prevent #ENDSARS protesters from gaining entrance into the governor’s office.

Trumpeta gathered that security operatives arrived early in the morning to take strategic positions, as the curfew imposed on the state by the governor partially took effect.

Vehicular movement around Okigwe road by Prisons and Government House back gate to Shell Camp/ Alvan junction was halted since Gov. Uzodinma’s imposed curfew.

Residents had trooped out in the morning, oblivious of the government pronouncement as the Governor Uzodimma’s broadcast came late Tuesday evening.