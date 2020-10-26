Obodo Unity Cup for Umuororonjo Kicks -off on High .As Anokam, Nkwodinma, Others Grace Opening Ceremony

The maiden edition of the Ugochukwu Obodo Unity Football Competition for all the Kindred in Umuororonjo Autonomous Community in Owerri Municipal Council kicked off with fun fare last Sunday at the Old Township stadium along Tetlow road, Owerri.

The soccer fiesta which is organized to foster peace unity and harmony among youths of Umuororonjo as well as to identify talents that can grow to become stars tomorrow is organized by a philanthropist and businessman, Hon Ugochukuwu Obodo.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk shortly after the opening encounter between Ama-Ahia and Umu -Mba which ended goalless, the donor, Hon Obodo said the competition is part of his social responsibility to ensure that his community is kept united as well as to give his fellow youths opportunity to identify their God’s given talent and become useful to themselves, their family and the society at large.

The Umuorornjo Youth chairmanship hopeful, however used the medium to advice the youth on the on going #EndSARS protests calling for all to always maintain peace and order in the society maintaining that the authorities haven head the demands of the angry youth should be given time to reciprocate.

Part of insensitives to make the event a memorable one, and ensure that participating teams put in their best, winner of the competition will get a mouth watering N250,000 as first prize, while second and third placed teams, will get N150,000 and N100,000 respectively, just as all other kindred will get N20,000 each as consolation prize.

The organizing committee of the competition led by Hon Emma Nwosu also outlined prizes for Best player, Best goalkeeper, highest goal scorer, and best behaved team.

According to Prince Eze Oparaugo, Chairman, sub Committee on Publicity, he said the football competition will be an annual event after the maiden edition adding that the final will be played on January 3rd, 2021.

Some of the dignitaries who witnessed the opening ceremony include; lawmaker for Owerri Municipal State constituency in the Imo State House Assembly, Hon Solomon Anukam, Chairman, Owerri Municipal Council, Hon Ambrose Nkwodinma, former TC Chairman Owerri Municipal Council, Nze Joe Agor, former TC Chairman Owerri Municipal Council, Hon Ebere Chukwuma (ABJ), Youth Chairman Umuororonjo, Hon Clifford Oparaugo, Youth Chairman Amawom, Hon Uzoma Nnadi, Youth Chairman Umuodu/Umuihugna, Hon Osita Udemba, Dr Andy Ezimefule (Heartland FC Medical Officer), Dr Emma Anyasodor, Hon Lawrence Okafor, Hon Ndubuisi Osuji (Lamor), Hon Nze Kema, Chibuzo Onyegbula, Chief Teddy Isiadinso, Mr Sunny Ndubuisi Opara (YSFON vice Chairman south east) among many others.

Highlight of the event was a minute silent for the departed Onye Isi Oha Owere, late Oha Boniface.

*Group A*

Umu -Mba

Ama -Ahia

Umuodoagu

Umunwagbaraocha.

*Group B*

Umu -Aforatum

Umuanumudu/Ekemgbokwu na Nwa Emeri

Umumanumere/Ujah

Umuokorie.