Heartland Set for New Mgt Team .As Govt Reaffirm GM Running of Club .Team Begins Training

Following the dissolution of the Management team of Heartland FC, Owerri, moves to set up a brand new management for the club has be uncovered.

Trumpeta sports desk gathered exclusively that few days after the announcement of the dissolution of the Naze Millionaires management team by the office of the Commissioner for Sports, Youth & Social Development, Chief Dan Ogu, that plans to recruit quality hands that can stir affairs of the club to greater heights is already underway.

This paper also scooped that the clubs board members alongside the General Manager, Mr Ifeanyi Chukwudi met with the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma as the governor once again reiterated that the GM is in charge of the day to day running of the club adding that the board is not an executive board.

Our source further disclosed that Gov Uzodinma is keen on ensuring that the new management team when constituted shall be capable of taking Heartland FC to greater heights especially when the league resumes.

It was equally gathered that when constituted that the new Heartland FC management team shall be endorsed by the Governor.

Meanwhile, the players of Heartland FC resumed training ahead of the new season yesterday as some of the players had their first work out with the technical crew headed by Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri.