SWAN Nat Officer Lauds Heartland GM, Ilechukwu over 6-Team Talent Hunt Turney

The National Financial Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Mr Orji Sampson has commended the wisdom of Heartland FC General Manager, Hon Ifeanyi Chukwudi and the club’s gaffer, Coach Feidelis Ilechukwu on the successful conclusion and discoveries made during the Six Team mini tournament among some clubs in the state.

Reacting to Trumpeta sports shortly after the mini tournament which was won by Amanda FC, the National SWAN Fin Sec said it was a well thought out programme eulogizing the club General Manager for sanctioning the event which according to him has led to the discovery of some talents.

While also lauding the Coach Ilechukwu led technical crew for using the programme to hunt for green horns that will help beef up their team especially given that the club during its turbulent times lost some of its players was optimistic of good things to come as the coach said that some of the discovered players can go ahead to become good revelations in the NPFL if well guided.

Mr Orji who is the immediate past Imo SWAN Secretary equally used the medium to laud the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and the State Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Dan Ogu for their efforts in ensuring that normalcy was restored in Naze Millionaires Club with the Clarification’s made recently on the job schedules of the Interim Board Committee headed by Barr Charles Ezekwem and that of the GM, Hon Ifeanyi Chukwudi.

He added that with the current trend of things that the new management team must ensure that all hands be on deck to work hard and return the club back to its glory days.

Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy Felicitates with Club Boss As Treasure Turns 2

The management and players of Elkanah Onyeali Football Academy over the weekend rejoiced with their Club President, Comrade Obidinma Onyeali over his daughters birthday.

Treasure Onyeali over the weekend turned 2 years and the club players and management celebrated with the presidents daughter posting wonderful birthday massages which was well capped by that of the club Chairman, Mr Chijioke Amadi “Aguiyi”.

“Children are indeed blessings from God and as *Treasure* clocks 2years today, we in Elkanah Onyeali FC Academy pray that all the treasure and blessings that children brings shall be the portion of Onyeali’s.

We therefore wish *Treasure Onyeali* God’s favour, protection and blessings in Jesus Name.

“Agujiegbe” Extoles Lady Anusiem over Imo Angels FC Exploits

The proprietress/President of Imo Angels Football Club of Owerri, Lady Jenny Anusiem has been extolled for her efforts and exploits of the newly formed female club.

Making this special remark on Saturday when he was unveiled as a Super Supporter of Imo Angels FC, Dr Emeka Ikedi “Agujiegbe” commended the vision and passion Lady Jenny has in developing the “Girl Child” extolling her for puting her money where her mouth is.

Lending his support for the club, “Agujiegbe” expressed no surprise at the exploits already recorded by the female team within the short period it came into existence and urged the club President not to relent maintaining that Imo is truely blessed with talents including former Super Falcons players such as Uche Eucheria, Perpetual Nkwocha, Desire Oparanozie among many others who have represented the Nation at different levels.

He however promised to always support the team in his own little way especially during the official unveiling of the club players and coaches later this month.