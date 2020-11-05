Aftermath Of ENDSARS: IMC Chairman Calls For Calm, Commends Nwangele Youths



The Chairman Interim Management Committee Nwangele Local Government Area, Hon. Cosmas Iwuagwu has called on the people to continue to maintain the existing peace in the Area, promising that the Uzodinma administration will fulfill all promises made to the people and even do more.

In a Press Release to Newsmen, the Chairman also commended the youths of the Area for not taking part in the destruction of public and private properties.

The youthful chairman who acknowledged peaceful protest as a legitimate means by which citizens draw the attention of the government to pressing issues in the society, however, described violence as an ill wind that blows no one any good.

Hon. Iwuagwu who commended the State Governor Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma for what he described as a proactive approach and solution to the problem of youth unemployment and demands of the peaceful youths in the state, assured him of the cooperation of the people of Nwagele towards achieving and enduring, peaceful and prosperous Imo State.

He assured Nwagele youths that his administration will ensure that whatever dividends due to them under the Hope Uzodinma Administration will be distributed without partiality.

According to Hon. Iwuagwu, “The Nigerian Youths are angry and rightly so.” But my appeal to them is to give the government the opportunity to respond and implement their demands which are legitimate. Like the Governor noted in his address to them, their message has been loud and clear, the State government has rolled out bold initiatives to tackle unemployment by mapping six billion naira for the training and empowerment for our youths to not just have jobs, but also become employers of labour, and a judicial panel has also been set up by the Governor to address issues arising from police brutality.”

He commended the Traditional Rulers, Town Union Presidents, Leadership of Youth groups, the Clergy, Community Vigilante Groups and other Stakeholders who addressed the youths and contributed in one way or the other in making sure the peace in the Area is maintained.

All the African countries that took up arms in the name of violent revolution have not survived the fallout till today. So Nigerians must learn from the bitter experiences of such countries. There is still hope for this country; he concluded.