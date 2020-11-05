Pensioners Take Case To God With Two Prayer Points

By Peter Uzoma.

Pensioners in Imo State under the auspices of Pensioners Intervention Committee (PIC) have decided to take their case to God in prayer. To this end, the pensioners have decided to worship at the Assumpta Cathedral Owerri by 9am on 15/11/2020.

The decision was taken at the end of the PIC meeting last Tuesday at the Freedom Square, Owerri. There was no dissenting voice when the proposal was made.

In a chat with Journalists, the PIC chairman, Comrade Iyke Ohaneje said the Pensioners decided to seek God’s face because their problems have gone beyond human understanding and solution.

He revealed that PIC chose Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri, because “of all church leaders we wrote concerning our plight, it was only AJV Obinna who interceded and intervened on our behalf”.

Comrade Ohaneje said the outing would offer the pensioners the opportunity to thank the Archbishop for all his efforts.

On their prayer points, he said, first is for God to loosen the fists withholding their pensions and gratuities and for God to open the eyes of Governor Uzodinma for him to see and discern the predicaments of pensioners in the State and turn them around to their favour.

He lamented that unfavorable circumstances have made pension a thing of regret whereas pension should be rest after labour.

The PIC Leader then appealed to pensioners in the State to attend the church service enmasse.