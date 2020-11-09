Owerri Referees Hold Mbaise Refs in Friendly Encounter ..As Imo Council Chair, Success Lauds STO

As part of preparations for the members of the Nigeria Referees Association NRA, Imo state Council, Owerri Referees comprising Municipal (Premier), Owerri West, Owerri North, Mbaitoli, Ikeduru and Ngor Okpala Societies held their counterparts from Mbaise Referees comprising, Ahiazu, Aboh, Ezinihitte and Mbano LGA’s to 1-1 draw in a friendly football match which took place at the Old Township Stadium along Tetlow road, Owerri last Saturday.

Some of the state Council officers who witnessed the encounter includes, the State Council Chairman, Prof Success Anyanwu, the Council Secretary, Mr Nick Amadi, the Council Deputy Chairman, Engr CC Ibe and the brain behind the novelty encounter, Mr Franklin Aguguesi, the state Training Officer as well as some Society Chairmen.

In his remark after the thrilling encounter which saw the Owerri referees lending some of their players to their Mbaise counterparts in the spirit of sportsmanship, the Council Chairman, Prof Anyanwu lauded the STO for putting up such an innovative match to help promote unity among the referees in the state as well as to keep them warmed up ahead of the new season.

He however commended the teams for their spirited effort and for making sure that it ended well promising that the council will continue to support every programme to promote the harmony amongst referees.

In his reaction, the STO, Aguguesi said the activity will also continue as the Orlu referees will soon be taking on the winner of the return leg between Owerri and Mbaise Referees.