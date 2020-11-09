Charles Ugwu Kicks -off Imo PDP Youth Football Championship for

The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Imo state Chapter last Saturday at the All Saints Anglican Church field, Egbu in Owerri North LGA flagged off the maiden edition of the PDP Youth Football Championship for all the LGA’s.

Declaring the competition open, the Imo PDP Youth Leader, Comrade Greg Nwadiko (GOC) stated that the competition is part of the parties special attention on the youths geared towards empowering them through sports as well to promote harmony amongst them in the state.

He maintained that it doesn’t really matter if the party is still governing the state but is always ready to organize and promote activities that can enhance development in the state especially among the youths.

The draws of the competition which was also transparent done at the opening ceremony by the state organising committee chairman, Hon Kelechi Eke was followed by a colourful match past by all the 21 LGA’s from Orlu and Owerri Zone as Okigwe Zone was exempted to enable them concentrate in the preparations for the forth coming Imo North Senatorial Bye -Election.

Highlight of the event was a novelty match between Imo PDP Babes led by Arc Chinomso Odoemenam and the Imo PDP Women Leaders which ended 2-1 in favour of the PDP Babes.

The opening friendly encounter between Owerri Zone selected team and their Orlu counterpart ended 2-2 as the dignitaries where thrilled with spectacular skills and a peep of what to expect when the competition proper begins.

The dignitaries who graced the carnival like opening ceremony includes; State Chairman, Engr. Charles C. Ugwuh OON, who also performed the official kick off, with other members of the State Working Committee, including Sir Martin Ejiogu, State Deputy Chairman; Hon. Nze Ray Emeaña, State Secretary; Nze Sir Law Biaduo, State Organizing Secretary; Mrs. Maria Mbakwe, State Women Leader; Barr. Chibuisi Obido, Assistant State Vice Chairman (Imo West Senatorial District); and Ogubundu Nwadike, State Publicity Secretary.

Also conspicuously present at the opening ceremony were, Chief Emmanuel Okewulonu ‘Ikeoha Okigwe”, the PDP candidate for the forthcoming Imo North Senetorial bye –election with his entourage including his lovely Wife who also took the honour of kicking off the novelty matck for the ladies, Imo PDP LGA Chairmen. Imo PDP Zonal and LGA Women Leaders.

Significantly, some notable leaders of the Party, very important personalities and dignitaries, including Chief Analyn Nwaneri, High Chief Dr. Summers Vitus Nwokie (Ikuku 1), Hon. Nze Okey Umez-Eronini, Honourable Commissioner for Youths and Social Development, who provided kits for the championship; Chief Onyekachi Amuchie, and many others.