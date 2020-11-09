Akarachi Foundation Unity Cup For Mbaike Begins with Fun Fare ..As Lemmy Akakem Kicks Tourney off

Engr Prince Akarachi Amadi, President of Akarachi Foundation on Sunday kick started maiden edition of the Mbaike Unity Football Competition worth about N25m (twenty five million Naira) for the 24 INEC Wards in Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency with Prince Lemmy Akakem (Okpataozuoha) performing the official kick-off alongside Prince Charles Amadi and his Lovely wife, parents of the donor among many other dignitaries.

Recall that Engr Akarachi had briefed members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Imo State Chapter led by Mr. Everest Ezihe on programmes of the tournament which officially kicked off at the Presentation Secondary School, Ogbaku in Mbaitoli LGA while the final will hold on January 3rd, 2021 at Iho Township Stadium in Ikeduru LGA.

Declaring the competition open the donor pointed out that Akarachi Foundation is a non governmental and non profit making organization, which he is the sole sponsor for now, adding that it is a way of giving back to the society as well as appreciating God’s grace and blessings upon him and his family.

Amadi also disclosed that the competition is designed in a manner that they will be no loser among the 24 teams as each of them were given free sporting kits, footballs and N50,000 for logistics apart from prize money of N1m for the winner, N600,000 for second position and N400,000 for third position, just as they are other consolation prizes for best behaved team, most valuable player of the tournament, best Goalkeeper, Highest Goal Scorer and Best Coach of the tournament among others.

The Donor who is an Engineer by profession further said the competition’s LOC is headed by Engr. Obinna Nshirim as Chairman Central Organising Committe, Mr Kevin Onwana (Chairman Technical Committee), Mr. John Nwogu, (chairman Publicity and Media Sub Committee), Mr. Darlington Oparaji, (chairman works committee) and Comrade Bright Ahamefule, LOC Secretary, Among others

Highlights of the ceremony was a well organized and colourful match past by all the 24 teams kitted by Akarachi Foundation alongside performances by the state cultural dancers courtesy of office of the SA to the Governor on entertainment.

In the opening encounter decided on Sunday between Ogaw Ward 11 and Umunoha both from Mbaitoli LGA, Ogwa ward 11 qualified to the next stage beating their opponent via penalities 4-3.

Other dignitries that also graced the event includ; IMC chairman (IKEDURU) Hon. TonyJude Iwuamadi, IMC chairman (Mbaitoli) Hon. John Eke, IMC chairman (Owr municipal), Commissioner for Public Utilities Hon. Tony Omezuruike, SA on Religious Affairs Very Rev Dr. Chidiebere Ndubuisi Nwanebu(CNN-Nwanebu), SA on Women Mobilization Hon. Chief Mrs. Josephine Nnoham(Madam Social), SA on Special Citizens Hon. Samuelson Emehibe, ENTRACO GM Macdonald Ebere, former TC chairman of Ikeduru Hon. Sir Anyaehie Okameme, Hon. Chinedu Njoku(Confirm), Hon. Magnus Merariri, Hon. Darlington Oparaji etc