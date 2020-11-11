2020/21 NPFL Kick -off: Hope Rising for Heartland FC Return to Dan Anyiam, Owerri

Following a release by the League Management Company LMC, on the tentative commencement date of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, December 6, 2020 there is greater hope for Heartland FC Of Owerri to host its league opponents at the Dan Anyiam stadium if reports emanating from the arena is considered.

The Imo state government under Sen Hope Uzodinma, it would be recalled continued with the renovation work at the Dan Anyiam stadium to enable the state football team return back to their traditional ground as well as for the state to vie for the hosting right of the next edition of the National Sports Festival NSF.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the media assistant to the state Sports Commissioner,

“In line with the 3R mantra initiative of the shared prosperity government of Gov Hope Uzodimma, the Dan Anyiam stadium, Owerri is set to wear a new look owing to series of reconstruction work currently going on at the arena and its environment.

“The Dan Anyiam stadium before now, was a den of robbers and deviants even as most of the structures and facilities were left to rot all because we had administrations that has degenerated the sports facility into a campaign rally ground other than the purpose of sporting activities.

“Today, Gov. Hope Uzodimma is seamlessly reconstructing Dan Anyiam stadium not for selfish political purposes but for the love of football and other sporting activities which will go a long way in reviving the sporting spirit of Imolites as well as attract right to hosting sporting events in the state.

“This project amongst many others that Gov. Hope Uzodimma has embarked upon will be commissioned and ready for use in no distant time and will further show his readiness towards reviving every sector of the state through reconstruction, rehabilitation and recovery.

Ndi Imo are beginning to feel the positive impact of the shared prosperity government in all ramifications and therefore enjoined to keep supporting Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s pragmatic style of leadership and his people oriented approach to governance.