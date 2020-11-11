Imo FA Interface with SWAN on Ways to Promote Football Devt ..Calls for Installation of Sprinklers at Dan Anyiam’s Turf

The football organizing body in Imo state, the Imo Football Association FA, on Tuesday November 10, 200 interfaced with the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo state Chapter with the view of promoting football development and harmonizing activities of the game in the state.

In his speech during the meeting held between the Imo FA Organizing Committee members and the executives of SWAN in the state, Mr Ndubuisi OparaEkeocha who was recently appointed the Organising Committee Chairman commended the sports writers body for their efforts in promoting activities of the FA and called for more synergy as the football organizing body is seeking ways that can help promote and harmonize football activities in the state.

In his reaction, the State SWAN Chairman, Mr Everest Ezihe lauded the FA for initiating the interface and assured them that SWAN will always continue to partner critical sports stakeholders including the FA to attract and sustain development.

The FA however articulated programmes of the football house in the state which includes;

Plan to commence Youth League (U-13/U15).

Plan to also commence for the first time a female league (with attraction of a sponsor) to help promote female talents.

Preparation for this years Match Commissioners Seminar tentatively Thursday November 26, 2020.

Awareness on the registration of clubs in the state for the 2020/2021 Imo State League.

The Football house in the state has also resolved that henceforth, all football clubs/Competition affiliation and registration from the 27 LGA’s must be done through the FA administrators in the LGA’s.

They also frowned at the clubs who deal/fraternise with the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, without passing through the state FA.

Efforts have also been put in motion for the FA to work with Imo Referees Council to deal decisively with their members who take up refereeing jobs without consulting the right channel at the LGA, Zonal and State level as well as the FA Referees Appointment Committee.

The FA has equally enjoined all Veteran Clubs/All Stars clubs to make effort and affiliate with the FA in other to synchronize their activities with the view of getting it properly and orderly done.

The footballing house has also plans in motion to partner Ministry of Education to help educate the School Games Masters in the state through it’s programme tagged “Teaching the Teachers”.

Meanwhile, the FA Organizing Committee in conjunction with SWAN after the meeting resolved to advice the State Commissioner for Sports, Youth & Social Development, Hon Dan Ogu as well as the construction company handling the turf and tartan track of the Dan Anyiam stadium on the need to install sprinklers in the pitch before the tartan tracks are laid arguing that it will be difficult to main the turf if missed.

They also advised that the goalpost needs to be changed from the iron steel to the current quality that is made of fiber for the safety of the players, while also calling for the current VIP stand at the Dan Anyiam stadium turned to State Box and exclusively reserved for the government functionaries just as the two wings of the old VIP stands be upgraded and maintained for VIP.