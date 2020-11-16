Etuman-Winners Soccer Academy Partners Belarusian Varsity for Talent Hunt, Education .As Super Eagles Players Back Move

As part of his commitment and desire to promote development of local football talents as well as providing educational support for players, the President of Etuman-Winners Soccer Academy, Mr Chibuike Etukwu Gabriel “Big Coach” has secured an International partnership for talent and Educational promotion for players.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk, the soccer academy which was founded in 2010, with the support of CEO of Rapour Hotels, Amakohia Owerri, Chief Emmanuel Azike and The CEO of Stylez Oil & Gas LTD, Chief Osineke Uzoma Francis has secured a partnership deal with International Sakharov Environmental Institutes of Belarusian University in Minsk, Belarus.

It further stated that the wonderful partnership which open for interested Students/Players in Owerri and Nigeria at large affords any prospective student/player the opportunity to receive excellentvand useful education, internationally recognised diploma as well as trainings to help students build better future.

Students/players in their one year at the school will also be afforded the opportunity to work with top graded coaches to improve their playing skills while outstanding players shall equally be aided to secure clubs.

The club President, Mr Etukwu said interested players/students are expected to contact the following numbers, 08034909341 or Whatsapp, 0810614199 for details on how they can be guided on the process to qualify for this wonderful offer.

He notes that most of the Super Eagles players have equally given their support to the wonderful partnership deal and programming to help players get educated and also get the chance to improve their game as well as secure club abroad.

He said his academy is working closely and remains grateful to Mr Labran Danladi, an officially of the Nigeria Football Federation NFF, and the Super Eagles players such as Maduka Okoye of Spartta Rotherdam (Holland), Joe Aribo of Rangers (Scotland) among many others for their support to the academy’s programme and partnership with the Belarusian University.

Big Fish as he is fondly called also appreciated the owner of Rapour Hotels and the CEO of Stylez Oil & Gas thanking them for the making the deal come to reality stating that the varsity which is located in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, a former enclave of USSR is the best that can happen to footballers who are interested to combine their football with education which he said is good for hem in case they finish and wants to use their acquired skill academically.