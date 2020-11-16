AHEAD NEW NPFL SEASON HEARTLAND FC GETS OWERE NCHI ISE YOUTHS SUPPORT ..As GM, Chukwudi Extoles Dpty Speaker over Capacity Football Tourney

Ahead of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL, season, Youth leaders of the 5 Autonomous Communities that makes up Owere Nchi Ise in Owerri Municipal Council have pledged their total support to the General Manager of Heartland Football club Owerri, Mr Chukwudi Ifeanyi.

According to a release made available to Trumpeta sports desk by Heartlnd FC Media, the youth body led by their chairman of chairmen who also doubles as Youth Chairman of Umuorornjo Autonous Community, Comrade Clifford Oparaugo said they have resolved to give their unalloyed support tor the GM and the club so they can succeed this season.

This assurance was made known when they paid a solidarity visit to the GM, over the weekend.

He said after due consultations they agreed to take it upon themselves to rally support for the new General Manager whose track record proves he can return the club to its glory days.

Oparaugo also said the plan to return the team to the Dan Anyiam stadium Owerri instead of Okigwe was a welcomed development, adding that such arrangement was long over due because of the maximum support the team would get from their body, which according to him would in turn translate to positive results for the Imo darling team.

He commended the state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma for the renovations going on at the Dan Anyiam stadium to ensure it hosts the team when the new league season starts.

Responding, the General Manager Chief Chukwudi Ifeanyi said the visit was a sign of a sincere support to the team and assured them that the club under his leadership would always acknowledge this show of solidarity by the youth bodies.

He noted that plans are underway to ensure that the team return fully and remain at the Dan Anyiam stadium for their home games, adding that the state governor Senator Uzodinma had shown leadership by upgrading the stadium for use this season and urged them to always support the shared prosperity government of Senator Uzodinma.

Chief Ifeanyi also said that Heartland would return to its glory days as efforts are been put together to ensure that the right actions are taken to get the desired results to impress its fans and supporters this season.

Present during the solidarity visit were some members of the new management team of the club, Mr Promise Nwachukwu and Nze Tonnex Chukwu.

Meanwhile, the Genaral Manager of Heartland FC, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwudi has extoled Imo State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Amarachukwu Chyna Iwuanyanwu over his Capacity Unity Football Competition for Nwangele Youths.

Chukwudi who made this commendation after attending the Deputy Speakers soccer tournament at Umuorlu Primary Scgool Field last Sunday alongside his Technical crew and some of the new management staff described Rt Hon Amara as a youth friendly lawmaker who is out to ensure that sports and indeed football is used to help amiliorate youth restiveness as well as identify talents who in the near future can become big stars.

While assuring Heartlands partnership with the Organisers of the yultide soccer fiester which is also used to fodter peace and unity in Nwangele, the GM said some of the discovered talents will get s chance to compete for a place in Heartland Comets, the Naze Millionaires B team.

Some of the 3R government functionaries present during the kick off event includes Rt. Hon . Paul Emeziem, the newly elected Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Uche Ogbuagu, (Majority Leader), Commissioner for Youths, Sports & Development Hon Dan Chike Ogu, other members of the Legislative House and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Diaspora, Hon Cllr Celia Orisakwe Hibbert among other dignitaries.