IMHA BREATHS FRESH AIR

•PLENARY NOW STARTS 11AM, NO LONGER 3PM

••AS MEMBERS EXPRESS HAPPINESS

The enthronement of Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem as the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly could be said to have ushered in fresh breath in the State Legislature.

Recall that Emeziem replaced the former, Rt. Hon. Chiji Collins, after an impeachment process was perfected against him, last Friday.

The first plenary session presided by the new Speaker, on Tuesday and Wednesday, however recorded some changes, relating to Law Making, time and infrastructural input.

Earlier, the Speaker and his other Lawmakers arrived the Assembly complex as early at 9am.

From there, they moved into Executive Session, before entering the Chambers for the day’s legislative exercise.

Interestingly, a vital motion was moved, as well as other items.

The House later adjourned to Wednesday, next week, by dispersing at some minutes to 1pm.

This, according to the Assembly Staffers and the Correspondents was a welcome development, against what it used to be during the Collins Chiji leadership.

The Honorable members themselves were not left out on the early sitting procedure introduced by their new number one lawmaker.

Their countenance also showed a total acceptance of the new “Sheriff”, as they gave his first sitting a deserved support.

In a related development, the Lawmakers desks which were marked for the past one year with ordinary “white paper”, Trumpeta Assembly Vibes observed wore a new look.

Their desks now have official identification tags, signifying each person’s name, Constituency, and positions.

Inside the chambers, the Lawmakers were shocked at the development, and nodded in affirmation to the new arrangement.

EHIME MBANO LAWMAKER MAKES CASE FOR RESTORATION OF CERAMICS, TILES INDUSTRY NSU; AS IMHA WADES IN

The moribund nature of the Ceramics and Tiles Industry Nsu, situated at Ehime Mbano Local Government Area, Imo State, has attracted the attention of the State Legislature, as plans for its resuscitation are underway.

The industry, as gathered by Trumpeta Newspaper, was established by the former Governor of Imo, Late Sam Mbakwe, in 1981, for the purposes of industrializing the State.

Another aim for its establishment was to gainfully employ not less than twenty thousand Imo indigenes, Trumpeta learnt.

Drawn by its obvious abandonment for the past thirty-five years, hence a Resolution by the 9th House, Imo State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, urging the State Government, led by Governor Hope Uzodinma to restore the industry.

This followed a motion moved on Tuesday’s plenary session by the Deputy Majority Leader and member representing Ehime Mbano LGA in the State Assembly, Hon. Barr. Anthony Emeka Nduka.

Hon Nduka while presenting the debate opined that the Industry has suffered abandonment for the past thirty-five years.

He revealed that the then Commissioner for Commerce and industry who made attempt to remove the equipment at site was stiffly resisted by the Youths of Ehime Mbano, not until she brought her Principal, the former Governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha in 2016.

The Lawmaker disclosed that Okorocha, after meeting with the people succeeded in convincing them that he was to change the ceramics, giving a reason that they were all obsolete since it had stayed for years unused, with the promise of bringing back to site new ones.

He regretted that till now, that place was still as it were in the last 35 years.

Part of the prayers of motion read, “Observing that the land acquired by the Mbakwe administration, a very large expanse of land for the Nsu tiles is still not in use by the people of Nsu, and abandoned by the State Government;

“Also worthy of note is the fact that the people of Nsu took the responsibility of safeguarding these containers since 1981 until 2016, displaying a rare spirit of dedication and deep interest in the realization of the project”.

It further noted “That the Nsu tiles and the Amaraku Rural Electricity Energy center were the only projects cited in the Mbanos’ and eventually sold off or carted away, leaving the two Local Governments without the projects for which large expanse of land was acquired”.

Hon Nduka added that it would be unfair to leave such large plots of land fallow without executing the purpose it was established, which would help boost the economic potentials of the area and the State.

The Parliamentarian stressed that there have been illegal excavation and dredging going on around Agbahara Nsu and Ezeoke Nsu, pointing out that the functionality of the industry would go a long way in checkmating these illegal activities.

Other contributors; Hons. Eddy Obinna, Iheonukara Johnson Duru, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Ngozi Obiefule all commended the mover of the motion, stating that since the present Government has shown interest in industrializing the State, the Ceramics and Tiles industry Nsu should be added in the itinerary of work.

They recapped that by so doing, the people will not regret giving their lands to the Government, and asked that speedy rehabilitation of the industry is sacrosanct.

ARTHUR EGWIM’S MOTION ON E-LEARNING SCALES THROUGH, AS ASSEMBLY MOVES RESOLUTION

Attracted by the quest for digital learning and educational advancement across Imo State Schools, especially towards the current global trend, the Chief Whip of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Barr. Innocent Arthur Egwim has called for the inclusion of Electronic Learning system in Schools.

This was contained in a motion, sponsored by Egwim, the Member representing Ideato North State constituency in the State Assembly.

Hon Egwim posited that following the current globalization, there is need to embrace the e-learning.

He stated that days of analogue approach have gone, hence, the urgent need to embrace digital means.

Egwim worried that in the present computer age, many Children are yet to get acquainted with Computer, its parts and usage, pointing out that it poses a threat for them if they meet their peers in places that have already gotten in-line with e-learning.

Apart from the Western World, the Ideato North born Lawyer cited instance with some parts in Lagos State where e-learning has been earmarked in their academic curriculum, thereby giving them edge above their peers.

Hon. Egwim disclosed that the present lockdown, occasioned by the Covid-19 has kept the Children out of school, which situation has created the need for a design, and development of an effective e-learning system in the State.

“Very obvious that the e-learning system is a necessary consideration even after the lockdown to help our children, and other learners keep pace with the global requirements, especially this 21st Century;

“Aware that before now, there is no properly designed e-learning system in the School, officially provided in line with the approved school curriculum, except very few private schools that managed to introduce their pupils to e-learning on their own during this period of lockdown”.

After debate, the House resolved to urge the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to as a matter of great need, innovation and urgency, direct the Commissioner for Education, in collaboration with other relevant MDAs, design an efficient e-learning system for the educational advancement of the State, using the approved school curriculum, according to the grades and levels of the Students and Pupils.

Also, all Heads of tertiary institutions in the State are mandated to design efficient e-learning system for their students, in collaboration with the State Ministry of Education.

NWANGELE YOUTHS RADIATE OVER AMARA IWUANYANWU’S SOCCER TOURNEY

Natives of Nwangele Local Government Area, Imo State are seriously basking in the effectiveness of Rt. Hon. Amarachi Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Member representing the LGA in Imo State House of Assembly.

Amara Iwuanyanwu is currently the Deputy Speaker of the 9th House, IMHA.

While his constituents are yet to get over from the empowerment largesse and schools materials donated to all the schools in the LGA, he recently kicked off a mega football Competition.

The football competition was for all the youths of Nwangele State Constituency, targeted at promoting soccer enthusiasm, as well as fishing out raw talents for greater challenges.

The opening ceremony was held last Sunday at School field, Umuorlu Isu, in Nwangele LGA.

Information gathered by Trumpeta Assembly Vibes says that the over four million naira (#4m) competition, had already sealed a deal with Heartland FC, Owerri, to

buy off minimum of five players from the tournament.

EROSION MENACE:

STATE LEGISLATURE SETS UP 10-MAN ADHOC C’MTEE

Imo State House of Assembly has constituted a 10-man Ad-hoc Committee to look into the erosion menace ravaging Communities across the State.

The list was read out during the plenary.

According to him, this followed a meeting of the House with the State Commissioner for Environment on erosion menace.

The Committee has Rt. Hon. Arthur Egwim as the Chairman.

Members include Honorables; Freedoline Nnodumele, Chiagozie Nwaneri, Kanayo Onyemaechi, Johnson Duru, Ngozi Obiefule, Uju Onwudiwe, Uche Ogbuagu, Kennedy Ibeh, and, Samuel Ogbunikpa.