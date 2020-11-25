FEDPONEK Rector, Arimanwa Bags FINE “Academic Star” Award .Dedicates Honour to Mgt Staff, Students



By Orji Sampson

Few days after his induction as a fellow of Occupational Safety and Health Association OSHA -UK, the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Nekede in Owerri West LGA, Rev Engr Michael Arimanwa has bagged yet another prestigious award, the “Academic Star” for his administrative dexterity.

This latest award was bestowed on the academic on Tuesday by members of the Forum of Imo Newspaper Editors FINE, during a brief event which took place at the Rector’s Conference hall at the Institution’s administrative building.

In his remark before the presentation of the award, the FINE Vice Chairman, Mr Innocent Onyeukwu said the association, every year singles out two outstanding individuals/organization to reward them for their contributions to impact positively in the society and that the Rector alongside the Honourable Minister for Education, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba were critically evaluated and found worthy for this year’s award.

He continued that Rev Arimanwa’s uncommon passion towards educational development especially his impact since taking over as Rector of the Institution since 2018 equally influenced FINE singling him out for the award urging him not to relent in his efforts towards making the institution the envy of all.

Expressing his appreciation for the award, Rev Arimanwa thanked Imo based Newspaper Editors for finding him worthy for such important award alongside the Education Minister pointing out that it shows that his hard work and policies are positively impacting the school.

The Rector while enumerating some his achievements since assumption of office said he didn’t record these successes alone as he dedicated the award to the management, staff and students of the Institution thanking them also for their support.

He however appealed to FINE and indeed to journalists to always cross check their sources and balance their reports in other to do the public good service instead of wrong or imbalanced reportage.

Arimanwa further likened his working relationship with his management staff as that of former Brazilian football coach, “Mario Zagalo” who believes that the best form of defence is attack in other to be victorious in a game saying that they are not deterred by some detractors as he assured that his administration will continue to strive to sustain all the accolades including being adjudged recently as the “Best Federal Polytechnic in Nigeria”.

Also speaking at the event, the Deputy Rector Administrations, Dr Mrs Anthonia Nwosu described Rev Arimanwa as a golden fish that has no hiding place as she thanked FINE members for taking their time to observe the success stories Federal Polytechnic Nekede has been recording under the watch of their Rector.

She assured that the award has equally opened a new chapter that synergizes the institution further with the pen pushers for more greater achievements.

Others who also witnessed the award presentation were, Mrs Eucharia Anuna (Registrar), Mr VN Anyanwuocha (Bursar) and Dr Chris Enyia (Librarian) among other staff.