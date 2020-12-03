Heartland GM, Chukwudi Reiterates Prioritization of Players Welfare

As part of his strategies to ensure that Heartland FC, Owerri regains its lost glory especially in the forth coming season, General Manager of the Club, Hon Ifeanyi Chukwudi has insisted his players welfare remains a priority for his administration.

Addressing the players yesterday shortly after their morning training session at Nkwere, the General Manager maintained that he would continue to pursue every course that will ensure his players are well taking care in other to propel them to deliver the required results when the league eventually kicks off.

While thanking Governor Hope Uzodinma and the 3R functionaries who are working hard to ensure that Heartland FC succeeds this season, the GM assured the players of His Excellency’s care and love for the team which he said made him make approvals for their needed funds only that the bureaucratic bottle necks in the civil service sector has slowed down the process of accessing the funds.

He however assured that his management can never and will never joke with the players well being which he said is evident in the management’s transparency with their dealings especially the players clearance adding that as soon as their funds is made available that their salary will always be a top priority.

The Naze Millionaires GM who was accompanied by the club’s General Cordinator, Mr Promise Nwachukwu also observed that things may not be rosy at the moment due to limited fund but also charged the players not to relent with their focus and trainings assuring that very soon they will begin to feel the impact of his good administration.

Reacting on behalf of the players, Assistant Team Captain and Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa thanked the General Manager for his fatherly role assuring him they are ready to work harder in other to appreciate the good welfare package intended for them by the management especially in their NPFL games.

He maintained that returning the clubs status as a continental side is their priority adding they are already working as a family amongst them and the technical crew to achieve the desired goal.

The former Enyimba and Ifeanyi Ubah goal tender meanwhile, thanked the Government for their support so far but also used the medium like the provabial “Oliver Twist” to appeal to the state Governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma and other relevant authorities to ensure that their funds are made available which he noted will always act as moral booster and encourage them to compete favourably with their contemporaries.

Others who also responded to the GM’s address and visit corroborated Ezenwa’s speech assuring the management and Imolites of a better outing with their eyes on a continental ticket.