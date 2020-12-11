United Nation Appoints Hon Philip Ejiogu International Peace Ambassador

By Onyekachi Eze

Posterity has once more smiled on the Lawmaker representing Owerri North State Constituency, in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Amb. Philip Ejiogu, as he has attained another milestone in life.

Less than three weeks the Owerri North elected representative bagged a prestigious 2020 Fellowship Hall of fame of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics, Ghana, he has received another laurel.

This time, he was appointed the United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre, UN-POLAC, Ambassador.

The installation was held yesterday, December 10, 2020, at the Nigerian National Merit Award House, Maitama Abuja.

According to the recognition note signed by the Director General, Prof. Halo B. Eton, MyrP, the appointment encourages appointed individuals to be role models in community services and peace making.

It was further disclosed that only people with proven integrity, who exhibit the ideas of living for the sake of others; and commit themselves to promoting universal moral values, strong family life, social harmony, inter religious and ethnic co-operation and the culture of peace gets the International based recognition.

Similarly, Hon. Ejiogu was described as a peace maker and astute scholar, who through his numerous contributions have positively affected lives.

“The mandate is to enhance the effectiveness of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and UNESCO culture of peace project, particularly the maintenance of peace and security, and restoration of human dignity”.

However, Trumpeta gathered that the appointment was in celebration of the 72nd Human Rights Day/UN-POLAC Peace Advocates, in consonance with UN- General Assembly declaration for peace and non violence.

With the appointment, Hon. Philip Ejiogu is entitled to the following;

UN-POLAC Certificate of appointment, UN-POLAC International Identity Card, UN-POLAC flag of authority to be hoisted at any place of his choice.

Other privileges are; UN-POLAC Apparel, UN-POLAC Special vehicle plate number in collaboration with the FRSC.

Reacting, Hon. Philip Ejiogu expressed gratitude for finding him worthy.

He disclosed that the recognition would spur him into doing more of those humanitarian services that distinguished him for the right and privileges of the UN Advocate, while assuring of effective representation to his constituency.