Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ready to Honor Eberelinks As Doctor of Business Administration December 15th

The managing Director of Eberelinks oil and gas Nig. Ltd. Sir Chidiebere Michael Okoroafor will be honored with the prestigious doctor of business administration by the Alex Ekwueme Federal University of Ebonyi State, Nigeria.

According to a release made available by the management of the institution, it says that the award will be given to these awardees on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the University auditorium.

The release said that Sir Chidiebere Michael Okoroafor has distinguished himself as a reliable and trustworthy businessman.

The release further noted that Sir Chidiebere Michael Okoroafor is a role model in the business administration and should be emulated by every aspiring young businessman.

One of the recipient of honorary doctor of business administration, Sir Chidiebere Okoroafor used the opportunity to invite friends and well wishers to come out en-masse to celebrate with him.