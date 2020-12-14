How Community Foiled Kidnap Attempt Of Wife Of Monarch In Imo

By Tochi Onyeubi

But for the timely intervention of some members of the Eziudo Community in Ezinihitte Mbaise LGA, the wife of their monarch, Lolo Cecilia Iloh, would have been kidnapped.

In a release by the police and made available to Trumpeta, while parading suspects, it stated that on the 8th November, 2020, a four man kidnap gang operating in a Toyota Corolla car with Reg No. AB 803 ABB invaded Eziudo and kidnapped the wife of the traditional ruler.

The suspects while escaping with their victim tucked in the trunk of the car, attracted attention of neighbours as the victim raised alarm.

As a result, villagers gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

On noticing that they were almost over powered, they abandoned the victim and their Toyota Corolla and fled.

However, one Opara Reginald “m” of Ibeku Okwuato in Aboh Mbaise LGA of Imo State was arrested and handed over to the police.

According to the police, the suspect has confessed to the crime while investigations are ongoing.