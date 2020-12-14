Iwuanyanwu Speaks For Himself, Not Owerri Zone – Says Olu Owerri.

The Owerri zone apex socio-cultural organization, Olu Owerri has come hard on an Ikeduru born chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu over his recent statement that Owerri zone will vote Sen. Hope Uzodinma in 2023, insisting that the politician lacks the locus and powers to speak for Owerri zone.

In an open letter signed by the President General of the union, Chief Martin Opara and his Secretary, Barr Sylvester Nwogu, addressed to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Olu Owerri advised him to henceforth, speak for himself and his family, and avoid making comments that could bring him on collusion curse with the good people of Owerri zone.

The letter categorically informed Chief Iwuanyanwu that Owerri people in the various political parties are united in their resolve to pursue the governorship seat in 2023, to address the injustice that has befallen the senatorial zone in the last twenty one (21) years.

Olu Owerri reminded Chief Iwuanyanwu of his earlier condemnation of the betrayal of the zone by the former coordinator of the infamous OZOPOLF, Chief Charles Amadi who he has now turned round to honour his invitation to chair an APC event, even while still a member of the PDP. The group told Chief Iwuanyanwu that it is now clear to the whole world that he and Chief Charles Amadi, are birds of the same feather. He only cried wolf when the former outwitted him in their common enterprise. Now he has gone back to him to lick his vomit.

The group urged Chief Iwuanyanwu to show a little good example to the younger generation by separating his appetite for government patronage from the issues of principle, insisting that with his present statements on the governorship of Imo State, he should resign his membership of the PDP and either remain an elder statesman or join the APC.

The letter urged the general public to take the statements of Chief Iwuanyanwu as personal opinion and not the opinion of Owerri zone.