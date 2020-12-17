There is Only One Governor In Imo, Says Onuoha .As Group Honour Him With Award



A former House Assembly candidate for Aboh Mbaise State constituency seat in the 2019 general elections, Hon. Vitalis Onuoha has urged Imolites to continue to give the governor of Imo State Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma the needed support as he is poised to bring about the needed development in Imo State.

Onuoha spoke during a political rally held by a Support group of the governor “Imo Hope For Good Governance Group” at Heroes Square Owerri.

Onuoha who was given an Outstanding Personality award by the group for his giant strides in human capacity development, spoke to journalist shortly after the award was presented to him by the state Director General of the group Hon. Pastor Chris Mbarie at the program.

In his words, “I am dedicating this award to Aboh Mbaise people, our collective efforts towards enthroning good governance in Aboh is a battle of no retreat no surrender.

“We are poised more than before to do all within our capacity in ensuring that our people feel the impacts of democracy.

“Aboh Mbaise as at today, is an APC stronghold, we will continue talking to our people on the need to key into the 3R mantra of our performing governor.

“My commitment to this structure is a selfless one, as your patron, continues to count on me anytime any day.

The only governor we have in Imo State today is Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinma (Onwa Oyoko), we must always have that in mind. Let’s not allow our emotions to becloud our sense of reasoning.”

Earlier in his speech, the State Director General Group Hon. Pastor Chris Mbarie described Onuoha as one of the most supportive member of the group. In his words, “in Aboh Mbaise, Onuoha has continued to pilot the affairs of this group singlehandedly. He is one of the greatest investors in this group, from his local government to the state level”.

Others who also received award during the program were the Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem, Hon. Uju Onwudiwe, amongst others.

The program had in attendance top government functionaries of Imo State, Traditional Rulers, members of the Clergy, Youths among whom were; the Chief of Staff Government House Bar Nnamdi Anyaehie, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Affairs Hon. Eric Uwakwe, and other Appointees.