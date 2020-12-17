War Averted In No Legislature As Ugboma Tackles Eddy Obinna



By Onyekachi Eze

It was a close share of exchanging blows, yesterday at the plenary session of the Imo State House of Assembly, as Members exchanged hot words.

Trouble erupted when the Member for Aboh Mbaise, Hon. Eddy Obinna accused the opposition in the State of masterminding the burnt down of some structures across the State, during the recently held nationwide ENDSARS protest.

While presenting his motion calling on the State Government to urgently repair all damaged Police posts, and replacement of equipment lost during the ENDSARS protest, Hon Eddy Obinna mentioned the opposition of having a hand in the mayhem.

At first, Hon. Ugboma representing Oguta LGA called for an Order, which the Speaker over ruled, to enable Hon Obinna continue with his speech.

Angered by the mention of the opposition, the member for Oguta State Constituency, Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma interjected and warned his Aboh Mbaise counterpart to go straight with his motion, rather than dragging the opposition into it.

While Ugboma was referring to Eddy Obinna, Hon Nnodumele, member for Orsu raised his voice from his seat to shut down Ugboma, which attracted other Lawmakers from both APC and PDP caucus.

Trumpeta Correspondent observed that the Chamber became charged as high pitched voices and pointing of hands on each other dominated the scene.

It took the Speaker, Paul Emeziem several minutes to restore normalcy.

Speaking to Assembly Correspondents outside the Chambers, Ugboma described Eddy Obinna’s assertion as a criminal allegation towards him, as an opposition Member.

He said as a Lawyer, Obinna can’t raise a criminal allegation against him, when he knows how much he (Ugboma) spent to restore Peace in his Constituency during the protest, stressing that he was elected by a Local Government to come and speak for them, hence, won’t be shut up.

Also, the Oguta member querried why a fellow Lawmaker can brazenly accuse the opposition party without any evidence.

“It is not a disease to be in opposition, it is a choice, all these attacks on the opposition are uncalled for”.

“We have been peaceful all these while, if they want peace, we give them peace, if they don’t, we give it to them the way they want,” Ugboma said.