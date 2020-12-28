CHINESE BASES INT’L PLAYER, CHUKWU STORMS UMUEZE -ABAZU OGWA UNITY CUP OPENER

Umueze/ Abazu Ogwa autonomous community in Mbaitoli Council Area of Imo State was agog last Saturday as Mr. Daniel Chima Chukwu, Super Eagles first eleven prolific striker currently trading his skills in People’s Republic of China stormed the rural community for the kick off of the annual Cash Money multi million Naira football competition among the 14 villages that constitutes the ancient autonomous community.

Chukwu who is the engine room of Taizhou Yuanda FC, Shanghai China was at the open field of Central School Umueze Ogwa, venue of the energy sapping competition as he promised the excited players and youths to link any of them who showed skills and determination to excel to his international agents for professionalism and further advised the players on the need for discipline and imbibing the spirit of sportsmanship in their expliots.

The International player came along with Chief Malanchy Metu, (Nkwachukwukwere Ogwa), a business mogul based in China and the younger brother of Chief Kelechi Metu (Akurulo), the major financier of the competition as they watched the opening match between Umuelekocha FC and Umuduruzo FC that ended in goaless draw with memorable exhibition of skills and good football artistry.

Before the Kick off, which was acrobatically done by the sponsor as he was flagged round by other dignitaries that included HRH Eze Kenneth Akuneto ( Eze Udo 2 of Umueze/Abazu Ogwa autonomous community) and Barr. Charles Olumba, the President of Umueze community, Chief Malanchy Metu who is also the CEO of City Cruiz Hotel, Owerri under his Malick Foundation donated customized sets of Jersey to each of the participating village team.

He promised to give thirty thousand Naira to any of the winning team while his friend the MD of Ohams Oil and Gas supported him with fifty thousand Naira.

Speaking earlier, Chief Kelechi Metu, the sponsor of the tournament enjoined the players to observe fair play noting that any of them with skills have an opportunity of playing professional football within and outside the country.

Metu said that he was motivated into sponsorship of the competition as part of his ways of thanking God for His immense blessings and to institute brotherly love and unity of purpose among indigenes of the autonomous community.

He cautioned the players against in fighting and violence while advising her youths on the need to desist from anti social behaviours informing that all the participating teams wether win or lose will have some cash reward.

Adding his voice, Mr. Osita Duru, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee expressed gratitude to the sponsor and donor for their labour of love to the youths of their ancestral community.

Duru assured them of their resolved to have peaceful and brotherly competition devoid of any rancour and acrimony.

Among the participating villages are Duruahazie, Amaiyi, Abazu, Umudim , Amiyi, Ihitte and Umunwachukwu.