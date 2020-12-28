Opiah, Ojinere, “Ada Ohaji”, Others Grace Mgbala -Agwa Unity Cup Kick -off .As Donors, Ofor, “Jumbo” Set to Empower Talented Players

It was indeed a carnival outing last Saturday December 26, 2020 at the Mgbala Primary School field “Old Trafford” in Mgbala -Agwa Autonomous Community, Oguta LGA as dignitaries stormed the 2020/21 Mgbala Agwa Unity Football Competition kick -off including Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah, SA on Oil & Gas.

In his remark shortly after the ceremonial kick off were he was accompanied by Hon Lady Oby Ajoku “Ada Ohaji”, Commissioner for Livestock Development, Hon (Engr) Emma Ojinere, Former Guber Aspirant among many others, the Former Speaker Imo state House of Assembly and former Reps Member for Oguta, Ohaji/Egbema and Oru East Federal Constituency commended the donors, Mr Nduka Ofor and Dr Collins Ugo “Jumbo” on their spirited effort towards using football to foster Unity and Peace in Mgbala Agwa Community.

The SA on Oil & Gas noted that the action is in line with the Shared Prosperity Government of Sen Hope Uzodinma especially in ensuring that companies operating in the state including Mgbala Agwa area provides every necessary amenities for the people.

While assuring the organizers and players of his support towards using sports (Particularly) football to elevate talented players, Rt Hon Opiah promised to also witness the final encounter of the tournament by Januray 3, 2021 which he described as one of the best organised local competitions.

In their own words earlier, the donors, Mr Ofor and Dr Ugo assured that their aim is to use football to create more Millionaires in their Community promising that by next edition the Female version of the Mgbala Agwa Unity cup will also commence just as also intend to set up a football club out of the best players selected by invited football scouts including Atalanta 96′ Football Olympic Gold medalist, Mobi Oparaku and Ex professional footballer, Chuks Dike.

During the very entertainment but pulsating opening encounter, Okwudore defeated Umuadiadi 2 – 1to progress to the next round of the knock tournament.

Other dignitaries who also witnessed the opening event include; Traditional Ruler of Mgbala Agwa, HRH Eze Sir Blaise Ubah “Ohioha II of Mgbala”, Traditional Prime Minister of Mgbala Agwa, Onowu Ajoku Steven and Mr Goddy Nwabekee, Donor of last edition and Community Liaison Officer Starberg Global Oil Resources among many others.