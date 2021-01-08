AKARACHI LAUDED OVER MBAIKE UNITY CUP ..AS AMAIMO EMERGES CHAMPION

The donor and sponsor of the 2020/21 Mbaike Unity Football Competition, Engr Akarachi has been lauded for organising what has been described as the best Yuletide tournament in the South East.

Making this assertion shortly after the final game at the Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Stadium Complex, Iho in Ikeduru LGA, Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria SWAN, Imo State Chapter, Mr Ezihe Everest said the over N20 million naira competition has not only placed the good people of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru LGA’s on the football map but has equally opened a wonderful channel through which talents youths of the Federal Constituency can excel and become professional footballers.

The 2020/2021 Akarachi Mbaike Unity football cup which commenced on the 26th of November, 2020 at the Presentation Secondary School Ogbaku In Mbaitoli LGA came to its crescendo last Sunday 3rd January, 2021 as Amaimo (Ikeduru) humbled Orodo B (Mbaitolu) 3 – 0 goals to lift the million star prize.

The grand finale had the Deputy Governor of Imo state, Prof Placid Njoku as the special guest of honour and attracted other dignitaries including the Servant leader of Ikeduru, Prince Charls Amadi (Charlvon), the Interim Management Committee Chairman of Ikeduru Hon TonyJude Iwuamadi, Rev. CNN Nwanebu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, Hon. Uche Oguwuike, former House of Assembly Member for Ikeduru State Constituency, Hon. Sir Anyaehie Okameme, a former Transition Committee chairman of the area, Hon. Engr. Obinna Nshirim, Hon. Magnus Melariri among others including members of SWAN, Imo State Chapter.

Speaking at the ceremony, Engr. Akarachi Amadi said that part of the major targets of his foundation is to galvanize the youths with a view to harnessing their buddying talents for future purposes.

He did not mince words in describing Ikeduru and Mbaitoli LGAs to abound in wonderful species that are capable of making the federal constituency proud.

“I thank the players and officials of the competition for ensuring an atmosphere of brotherhood and orderliness. This is exactly what we wanted and prayed for.

“I also thank the deputy Governor of the state and the Servant Leader of Ikeduru who is also my father, Prince Charls Amadi for their immense contributions towards the success of this tournament.

“We wish to sustain this unity cup at all costs and I promise, next edition will be more superb.

“I urge the players who benefited one consolation prize or the other to leverage on the opportunity to better their lots,” he said.