Eziobodo Lifts Kanayo Onyemaechi 2020 Prosperity Cup

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Football players from Eziobodo in Owerri West LGA of Imo state, Ward 5 have emerged champion of the Kanayo Onyemaechi 2020 Prosperity Cup tournament.

Recall that, the football competition for the 10 political wards in the LG, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Owerri West LGA Hon. Kanayo Onyeamachi started toward the end of 2020.

According to the lawmaker in an interview previously, the game was to engage youths in the LG and also to fish out raw talents adding that his love for sports prompted his decision to host a tournament for his constituents.

During the grand finale Eziobodo ward 5 played alongside Obinze ward 8, in the finals to bag the first position with three goals to one, on the side of Obinze, thereby emerging winner of the tournament while Obinze took the second position leaving Ihiagwa with the third position in the highly competitive sport.

In his speech, the GM, Heartland FC, Chief Chukwudi Ifeanyi adviced the players to leverage on this rare opportunity and put in their best as he assured that players who emerged victoriously have been spotted and efforts are already on ground to harness their potentials.

High point of the event was the presentation of cash award and trophy to winners – Eziobodo ward 5 of the sum of 500,000, while the runner up – Obinze got 250,000 and 2nd runner up, Ihiagwa got 100,000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the highest goal scorer, Kelechi Chikwesiri from Eziobodo, went home with the sum of 20,000 in cash, while the most valuable player of the tournament as well as the best goal keeper, got 20,000 in cash for their contributions.

However, the remaining seven wards that competed in the tournament will receive a cash sum of 50,000 each for participating in the competition.