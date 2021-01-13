Ikukuoma , Chioma Ajunwa Foundations Pioneering Sports Devt in Imo

The pace towards the development of sports in Imo State has taken a step forward following the completion of the first edition of Ikukuoma/Chioma Ajunwa Foundation Mbaise Unity Cup football competition in Mbaise.

The final game saw display of the best of two teams at the finals between Okpofe/ Ezeagbogu and Okirika Nweke.

The two teams came out prepared for the epic final to herald the down of new era in sports development in the country ,

The finale was wittnessed by the Special Adviser on Sports to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Daniel Amokachi, President of Nigeria players Union, Mr Tijani Babangida, Chairman Ikukuoma Foundation, Dr Summers Nwokia, ACP Chioma Ajunwa Opara, Legal Adviser to the Foundation, Barrister Mrs Victoria Nlemigbo, Media Aide to Chioma Ajunwa Foundation, Tena Uche, Super Falcons Media Officer, Olachi Tobex, Fr Chrisantus, Imo Angles Football Club led by the Proprietor, Lady Jenny Uzor as well as the collaboration Initiator and Media Coordinator of the tournament, Mr Kennedy Onwunali.

Special Guest to the event, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who was urshered in with cheers from the spectectors who trooped out en mass to support the first of such tournament in the rural area of the Mbaise nation.

Okirika team knocked at the door for the first goal of the game but the goalkeeper of Okpofe Ezeagbogu was at the right place to stop what should have been the first goal of the final bringing the first half to a goalless.

The second half was more of a fire works as the two teams attacked each other from every angle of the pitch as Okpuofe/Ezebogu drew the first blood through her skiper.

Then came the award program were distinguished sports admistrators from Mbaise Nation were honoured with long time service award from the Foundation as presented by a Director of Ikukuoma Foundation Mr Julius Nneji.

In his address, Dr Summers said the players discovered at the tournament will form the foundation football team that will compet in the National League this soccer season.

Adding her voice, ACP Chioma Ajunwa said the union between her foundation and Ikukuoma will produce talents for the state and the nation at large urging all sports people in the state to brace up for what will become mother of all talent hunting in the state and country.

The initiator of the union between the two foundations, Mr Kennedy Onwunali CEO of Silver Communication Media said after observing the capacity in Dr. Summers Nwokie (Akaji IKUKU One of Mbaise), decided to bring in the support of the first female in the world to play football at the highest level (FIFA Women World Cup) and won gold medal at the Atlanta Olympic games in USA, ACP Chioma Ajunwa Opara.

He commended ACP Chioma for her quick turnaround of sports in the state.