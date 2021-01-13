Heartland Humbles Enyimba Int’l with First League Victory

The Naze Millionaires as they are fondly called secured their 2020/21 NPFL first league win in 2-0 spanking of their perennial rivals, The People’s Elephant of Aba.

Heartland’s Shedrack Oghali drew the first blood at the 33rd minute of play when he nodded home for the cheering bench of the Owerri side inside the Dan Anyiam Stadium under closed door, as Emmanuel Adachi made sure of the Oriental derby victory few minutes into the second half to repeat same score line Heartland FC beat Enyimba at Aba last January during last seasons botched league owing to Covid-19 pandemic disease outbreak.

The victory which marks the end of the turbulent times the Fidelis Illchukwu side has faced is their first league victory after losing to Katsina United 3 – 2 in Katsina, 1 – 2 to Nasaeawa United in Owerri and 3 – 0 to Plateau United in Jos respectively.

Heartland’s on Sunday will travel to Port Harcourt for a date with Rivers United in Match Day 5 NPFL games.

NPFL WEEK 4 Results:

Adamawa Utd 0-0 Nasarawa Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Wikki 1-0 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 1-1 Akwa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-3 Jigawa GS

Rangers 2-1 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Dakkada 1-1 MFM

Sunshine Stars 2-2 Lobi Stars

Warri Wolves 3-0 Katsina Utd

Heartland 2-0 Enyimba