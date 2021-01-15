School Resumptions In Imo Now Uncertain

By Okey Alozie

School reopening in Imo State is not certain again following the return of coronavirus which has killed many in different parts of the State.

Rising from Executive Council meeting on Wednesday 13th of January 2021 in Imo State presided over by the Governor His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma, the State Government reiterated her initial warning to all schools not to reopen.

The 18th of January earlier date scheduled for reopening of schools is now unrealistic as a result of Health challenges.

The schools may tentatively reopen on the 25th January as gathered by Trumpeta, even though not certain. It was learnt that it is agreement of the State and Federal government not to reopen schools yet until the new wave of coronavirus is properly checkmated.

Principals and proprietors of schools are asked to comply with the government directives and anyone who did not comply will face the music.

The Governor warned sternly that he will not have mercy on any offender this time around. Adding his voice on the reopening of schools, the Commissioner for Education Prof B.T.O Ikeagwuoha emphasized that all schools in Imo State should adhere to Government directives.

We gathered also that government will by next week embark on fumigation of all schools as part of proactive measure that will be taken.

Our reporter further gathered shifting of the school reopening date has trailed controversy in Imo State as the opposition group has accused the State government of playing with peoples intelligence. According to the opposition group coronavirus do not exist in Imo.