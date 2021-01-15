“Who is in charge of Heartland FC and who runs the Club’’.

According to reports the Commissioner for Sports and the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly are fingered to be calling the shots in the team as arrow heads are just rookies who do not know their left from their right.

Other issues thrown up as bedeviling the team includes financial impropriety which does not allow the funds be utilized judiciously.

According to the group, there were no pre -season matches; screening continued till the start of the league, the club has only 10 footballs for training, no camp, no training pitch; organizational structure completely destroyed negating due process and division of labour.

He went on, “do you know that the club registered only 15 players for the game, have you ever heard that before, can you imagine the risk? The new management went to reopen an old case relating to transfer of two players which was almost laid to rest and trumpeted that matter is settled without consulting those on the saddle who should know. Now the matter has resurfaced again.”

Some of the players based in Europe like Tony Nwaigwe, two times Nigeria’s highest goal scorer, phoned in to contribute on how to salvage the club (watch out for another report). They expressed their concern that as critical stakeholder who birthed the present team it hurts to see the team go into extinction through bad management.

Those present at the briefing include Collins Amadi aka Zigima, Barr. Ifeanyi Dike-Legal Adviser and Vice Chairman, Imo Football Association, Ebere Ojukwu aka Bonker, Chukky Sampson, Casmir Mbachu and Tony Nwaigwe.