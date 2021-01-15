Ex -Iwuanyanwu Players Demand Proper Funding of Club ..Warn Against Interference From Sports Ministry, Others

Former players of the Iwuanyanwu National Football Club of Owerri now known as Heartland FC have called on Imo State Government to quickly intervene on the lingering issues bedeviling the club.

They made the call on Monday in a briefing at the Aladimma Shopping Complex, Owerri while addressing members of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in the state.

The spokesman of the players and a former African Continental Bank (ACB) player. Obinna Obiaka went down memory lane narrating the exploits of the team in their hey days as he bemoaned the state of the club now.

“It has never happened in the history of the club that it could start any league season this way losing three straight games conceding nine goals and scoring three goals sign posting relegation,’’ he bemoaned.

He regretted that the former players has the best of skills to reposition the team at all levels and wondered why no attempt has been made to tap into their wealth of experience.

In his words, “how many times have they called on Kanu Nwankwo to say we need a General Manager for instance yet other people from Europe are calling him to tap from his experience? If they can’t put us there why don’t they pry our brains,’’ he queried

Obiaka decried the poor management style by some government officials which he said is not only mediocre, conflicting but counterproductive and raised the question,