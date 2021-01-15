Heartland’s Revelation Against Enyimba, Abachi Thanks GM, Coaches ..As Club Welcomes Chidera Eze’s New Baby

Heartland FC’s revelation in Wednesday’s NPFL Match Day 4 encounter against Oriental rivals, Emmanuel Abachi has dedicated the teams victory over Enyimba Int’l to his colleagues and particularly the clubs General Manager, Hon Ifeanyi Chukwudi as well as his former Coach in the club’s junior team, Charles Uzo.

The Awommama in Oru East LGA born young striker was full of appreciation for the GM whom he told Trumpeta Sports desk in an interview shortly after their morning training session yesterday brought him back to the Naze Millionaires fold after watching him in a final game of Hon Nwaneri’s Prosperity Cup in the area were he topped the scorers chart with 9 goals.

“The GM has been like a father to me after bringing me back to the club.

“He personally handed the top scorers award to me and told me he wants me to come back to Heartland and since then he has been encouraging me to concentrate on developing my game.

“I want to also personally appreciate my coaches and my colleagues, especially the senior players who have been helping me develop my game.

“I have played in the Junior team of Heartland under Coach Charles Uzo but this is my first NPFL appearance and I scored against Enyimba.

“If i get more chances, I believe i can score more goals.

Abachi who scored the second goal in the 53rd minute of play on Wednesday at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri to secure Heartland’s first league victory of the season is ready for more action, promised not to let the coaches, the team and Imolites down.

Meanwhile, the players and the technical crew of Heartland FC yesterday celebrated the arrival of defender, Chidera Eze’s baby girl who was delivered while the team was about filing out for their encounter against Enyimba.

Elated Eze who was joined by his colleagues and the coaches to celebrate the new baby after their training session said he was filled with joy adding that the baby’s arrival also marks the beginning of good things for the club.