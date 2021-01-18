Resumption of Schools: Teachers Vow Not To Return To Class Until Arrears Are Paid



By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

Following the instructions by the Imo state government concerning resumption of schools necessitated by Covid 19 pandemic, the Secretary of Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Union Of Teachers, NUT, has advised Imo government to pay all the outstanding salaries owed Imo teachers before school will be officially opened for the 2020/2021 academic session.

Comrd Asogwa Godwin, State Secretary Imo State NUT, made the point in a press statement signed by his office and made available to Trumpeta Newspaper yesterday.

He said that the Teachers Body, noted that if all the outstanding salaries are not met up before the date given by the state government for schools to re-open, no teacher will be in the class, if all salary arrears are not paid.

The statement further reads, Imo State NUT wing hereby advices the Imo State Government to endeavor to pay all the unpaid teacher’s salaries , some of which run into months; that will enable the Union to support school reopening on Monday 25th January 2021.

“The laborer is worthy of his wages, so says the scripture, Imo Teachers cannot teach on empty stomach” he submitted.