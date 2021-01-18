Campos FC Academy Begins Preparations for Nation -Wide League ..Opens Camp for Bright Talents Feb 18

One of the most respected Football Academy South East of the Niger, Campos FC is set to make a good impression in this season’s Nation Wide League.

Speaking to Trumpeta Sports Desk ahead of their preparation commencement over the weekend, President of the club, Mr Osuji Patrick Ikechukwu “Campus” said the team will aim to make a good mark in the nations league 3rd tire revealing that they are also open for young and talented players who are willing to join them.

“We currently got a new space to play in the Nation wide league one for the first time and because currently we have some of our players that will be travelling abroad now then we call for a one week screening exercise and there will be accommodation for the players coming from distance places outside IMO STATE while all the old players are summoned to resume immediately on 18th February 2021 by 3.00pm at the Old Township Stadium along Tetlwo road, Owerri and that this serves as an avenue also to let people that want to come in and invest money in the club to enable the management run the club effectively.

The former keeper who was popularly known as “Campos” said they are planning to sign a foreign coach before the league starts as they are hoping to see the young players between the ages of 16 – 22 that have good heights with wonderful potentials

He noted that some of the successful and exciting players who passed through tutelage in Campos FC include;

Uzoho Francis currently playing in Cyprus, Emeka Ogbugh currently playing in Morocco, Opara Lucky Onyebuchi currently playing in Switzerland, Aghibe Ogunka currently playing in Spain,

Osuji bede amara currently playing in the Israeli, Jasper Uwa currently playing in Hungry,

Okorom Stanley currently playing with Enyimba int’l FC,

Anayo Emmanuel currently playing with Enyimba int’l FC,

Opara Chijioke currently playing with Heartland FC,

Amaefula Chizoba currently playing with Heartland FC,

Emmanuel Mathew currently playing with Wikki Tourist FC,

Ajoku Chidiebere currently playing with Heartland FC,

Iwu Nmadi currently playing with Kwara United